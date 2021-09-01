Editor’s Note. This letter was sent to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava and shared with Islander News

Dear Mayor Cava,

I am a resident in Key Biscayne, and I have communicated with Commissioner Regalado's office.

I am in total agreement that the Rickenbacker and Bear Cut Bridge need to be updated, but Plan Z is not the right plan and it is unfair to Key Biscayne taxpayers.

Why should Key Biscayne residents have to subsidize this sport? I have not seen anything that says cyclists will have to pay?

Why aren’t all the details of this plan made aware to the public?

Why has this plan moved forward quietly for the last 5 years? It just doesn't make sense.

Why aren't we considering the marine life?

Why are we privatizing the parks?

No mention of emergency routes?

Why do cyclists have more feet to travel than vehicles? You are limiting the scope of cars, construction trucks to enter and exit Key Biscayne.

Why aren't workers that work on Key Biscayne not being taken into account with the causeway fees?

There is a failure not taking into account that (privatizing) parks and (the) Causeway does not take into account that all those vehicles and people will eventually come into the Village. The Village does not have the resources to assist with police enforcement nor medical attention.

Why is (Miami) Parks and Recreation in oversight of the Causeway? This should be MDX. Example: FIU Bridge collapse. I personally don't feel comfortable handing over the maintenance of a causeway and bridge to a private company.

It seems that the plan is to privatize the Rickenbacker and Bear Cut Bridge for up to 99 year. This leaves out many stakeholders such as the Miami Seaquarium, Virginia Key, the Village of Key Biscayne, State Park, UM and Mast Academy.

Respectfully,

Pablo Torres