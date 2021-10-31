The Lighthouse Run, a 3- and 5-mile road race that has been a part of Key Biscayne life for more than 40 years, will be held Nov. 13. It is directed by the Key Biscayne Department of Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces.

This year, on behalf of The Sands of Key Biscayne Condominium Association, I am challenging all of the other condominium associations on the Key. The challenge is simple: Participate.

For the condominium that has the highest percentage of participation of its residents to its overall number of units, I will make a financial donation in its honor to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

Participants can run, walk, or crawl. The key is to be a part of the community of Key Biscayne. These kinds of events bring our village together just by having fun.

Any condominium association that will join us can register on by clicking here. You can form a team or individuals can register for their team.

The Village provides an award to the largest team and will also award the condominium with the greatest participation.