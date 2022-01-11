License plate program hopes to raise awareness, clean-up efforts for Biscayne Bay

The Miami Foundation has launched the license plate program to raise awareness about education and conservation efforts around Biscayne Bay, and develop a robust grant program for community and non-profit organizations.

The Save Biscayne Bay project will use multilingual public awareness campaigns to achieve its goal of cleaning up the bay.

The foundation's goal is to reach 3,000 presale vouchers for the new Protect Biscayne Bay license plate. Once 3,0O0 are ordered, the Florida Division of Motor Vehicles will start making the plate to be sold, according to the foundation.

The foundation said it will receive revenue from license plate sales to support its Bay conservation mission. Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia (R-Miami) and State Rep. Nick Duran (D-Miami) led a bipartisan effort to create the license plate program.

In October, the foundation and Miami-Dade County’s Chief Bay Officer Irela Bagué unveiled three vibrant license plate designs and invited Florida residents to vote on their preferred plate. In November, the final design was unveiled at the 39th annual Baynanza Biscayne Bay Clean up Day.

“Once in circulation, revenue from plate sales will be directed towards education and awareness as well as conservation of Biscayne Bay,” the foundation said in a statement.

Florida drivers interested in purchasing a plate voucher can visit the Miami Foundation website by clicking here

Clean-up efforts for Biscayne Bay have gotten a lot of attention recently.

A Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board was recently formed to focus efforts on cleaning Bay pollution that is responsible for fish kills and the deaths of large swaths of seagrass meadows.

The 21-member board is also now seeking state funding for a septic-to -sewer conversion project that would affect 28 homes on Key Biscayne.

In the coming months, the group will create a plan for Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county commissioners to adopt that would help resolve the pollution issue and enhance water quality.

In addition, Alberto Aran, local citizen scientist, is doing his part to help clean up Biscayne Bay by launching the native oyster restoration project for Biscayne Bay after the 2020 fish kill and algae bloom.

Aran, who owns Watershed Action Lab, a non-profit organization that recruits citizen scientists, said he raised $15,000 for the restoration project. “Biscayne Bay is a big mountain to climb,” he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also getting involved with Biscayne Bay clean-up efforts. He signed a bill in late 2021 earmarking $20 million for projects.The bill created the Biscayne Bay Commission, and it bans sewage disposal facilities from disposing effluent into Biscayne Bay without providing advanced waste treatment.