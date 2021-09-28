Lion’s Club calls for Peace Poster Contest entries

Calling all students ages 11, 12 or 13 -- the Key Biscayne Lions Club wants your artistic talents!

The Club is once again asking area school children to participate in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest. This year’s theme is “We Are All Connected.”

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 11.

Click here for a list of winners from last year's contest.

For over three decades, Lions Clubs around the world have been sponsoring a special art contest in schools and among youth groups. By creating Peace Posters, children everywhere have an opportunity to express their visions of a different peaceful planet, thereby inspiring the world through art, their creativity and idealism.

Lions have always provided an important message: Through service, we bring people closer together. It’s through giving that we reap joy and celebrate kindness, hope and peace.

A winning poster from each school must be selected. This poster will advance to the district level competition. Posters advance through several judging levels: local, district, or multiple districts (Florida), National and International. One international grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and district awards.

Participating schools include St. Agnes Academy, Ransom Everglades School, Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, Jimena Gutierrez-Gratteri Art, Laura Villarreal - Dot Art Studio and Minds of Tomorrow.

For more information, click here. You can also contact Nora Camejo at kblions@icloud.com or (305) 361-7064, or Roberto Gentilini at lionrgentilini@gmail.com or (786) 300-6485.