Talented area students showcased the natural beauty of our “Island Paradise” for the Key Biscayne Lions Club Photo Contest, and the winners were honored by the service club.
After a panel of professionals had their say, First Place Cover Photo went to Nicolette Cocheo-Filetti, St. Agnes Academy. Second Place went to Nuria Dolz de Espejo, Immaculate La Salle High School. Third Place winner was Claudia Yuste, MAST Academy.
Honorable mentions were given out in several categories:
Creative: Lauren Boj, Immaculate-La Salle High School
Sunrise: Sarah Henriques, Immaculata-La Salle High School
Composition: Jacob Zide, Ransom Everglades School
Sunset: Lucas Bravo, MAST Academy
Nature: Ethan Sullivan, Ransom Everglades School
Exterior: Lucas Barragan, Immaculata-La Salle High School
Artistic: Alesia Barrios, Immaculate-La Salle High School
Panoramic: Ana Cury, Ransom Everglades School
Landscape: Natalia Sabbagh, Immaculata-La Salle High School
Judges were: Robert Gentilini, from the Lions Club; Malena Assing, photographer; Diego Camejo, freelance filmmaker and photographer; Maritza Minor, photographer for Key Biscayne Magazine; Leo Quintana, photographer for Islander News; and Kiko Ricote, commercial photographer.
For more information about the contest, contact Nora Camejo at (305) 361-7064, kblions@icloud.com or visit www.keybiscaynedirectoryonline.com.