Talented area students showcased the natural beauty of our “Island Paradise” for the Key Biscayne Lions Club Photo Contest, and the winners were honored by the service club.

After a panel of professionals had their say, First Place Cover Photo went to Nicolette Cocheo-Filetti, St. Agnes Academy. Second Place went to Nuria Dolz de Espejo, Immaculate La Salle High School. Third Place winner was Claudia Yuste, MAST Academy.

Honorable mentions were given out in several categories:

Creative: Lauren Boj, Immaculate-La Salle High School

Sunrise: Sarah Henriques, Immaculata-La Salle High School

Composition: Jacob Zide, Ransom Everglades School

Sunset: Lucas Bravo, MAST Academy

Nature: Ethan Sullivan, Ransom Everglades School

Exterior: Lucas Barragan, Immaculata-La Salle High School

Artistic: Alesia Barrios, Immaculate-La Salle High School

Panoramic: Ana Cury, Ransom Everglades School

Landscape: Natalia Sabbagh, Immaculata-La Salle High School

Judges were: Robert Gentilini, from the Lions Club; Malena Assing, photographer; Diego Camejo, freelance filmmaker and photographer; Maritza Minor, photographer for Key Biscayne Magazine; Leo Quintana, photographer for Islander News; and Kiko Ricote, commercial photographer.

For more information about the contest, contact Nora Camejo at (305) 361-7064, kblions@icloud.com or visit www.keybiscaynedirectoryonline.com.