Talented students from across the area showcased the natural beauty of the Island Paradise for the Key Biscayne Lions Club Photo Contest, and the winners were honored by the service club.

After a panel of professionals had their say:

- First Place Cover Photo went to Samuel Gelber of Ransom Everglades School.

- Second place went to Maelys Hurtaud of Design and Architecture Senior High.

- Third place went to Lucas Martell, also of Design and Architecture Senior High.

Honorable mentions were given out in several categories: Artistic, Ema Capilla from Design and Architecture Senior High; Reflection, Lucas Wielandt from MAST Academy; Composition, Daniela & Claudia Yuste from MAST Academy; Sunrise, Monica Prieto from Immaculata-La Salle High School; Sunset, Nicolas Civantos from Ransom Everglades School; Exterior, Fernanda Ponce from Immaculata-La Salle High School; Nature, Nicole Nedeff from Design and Architecture Senior High; Panoramic, Kaleia Zambrano from MAST Academy; and Landscape, Isabella Podolla of Immaculata-La Salle High School.

Judges were Robert Gentilini from the Lions Club; Malena Assing, photographer; Diego Camejo, freelance filmmaker and photographer; Maritza Minor, photographer for Key Biscayne Magazine; Leo Quintana, photographer; and Kiko Ricote, commercial photographer.

The Lions Club plans another photo contest for next year’s directory. The deadline for submissions will be Jan. 24, 2022, and participants can contact Nora Camejo at 305-361-7064 or kblions@icloud.com for more information; or click here