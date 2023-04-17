Talented students from across the area showcased the natural beauty of the Island Paradise for the Key Biscayne Lions Club Photo Contest, and the winners were honored by the service club.

Even though this year the photos submitted didn’t meet the technical requirements for the cover, the artistic quality of the young photographers came through and the top selections were:

–First Prize - Daniela Yuste. MAST Academy

–Second Prize - Ethan Sullivan. Ransom Everglades School

–Third Prize - Isabella Paz. Immaculata-La Salle High School

–Creative - Ethan Sullivan. Ransom Everglades School

–Sunrise - Alana Salazar. Immaculata-La Salle High School

–Composition - Gustavo Emilio Ortiz-Penzol. Immaculata-La Salle High School

–Sunset - Lara Zadeh. MAST Academy

–Lifestyle - Valentina Capote. Ransom Everglades School

–Exterior - Francisco Pages. Immaculata-La Salle High School

–Nature - Lara Zadeh. MAST Academy High School

–Panoramic - Daniel Badash-Campana. MAST Academy

–Wildlife - Nicolas Velosa. MAST Academy

Judges were Robert Gentilini from the Lions Club; Malena Assing, photographer; Diego Camejo, freelance filmmaker and photographer; Maritza Minor, photographer for Key Biscayne Magazine; Leo Quintana, photographer; and Kiko Ricote, commercial photographer.

Special thanks to all the students that participate for sharing their photos.

For more information contact Nora Camejo at (305) 775-250, kblions@icloud.com or click here.