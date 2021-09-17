Lions Club forced to cancel annual Oktoberfest

Since 1993, the Lions Club of Key Biscayne has been doing one of the most unique and fun events on the island – Oktoberfest.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the 2021 event, originally scheduled for October 1, is being cancelled.

Helmut Heinrich, who along with his wife, Rosi-Marie, started the event in 1993, said all the costs related to the event have increased. That, combined with a potential attendance cap, created too great a financial risk.

“All the monies we raise from the event, which is one of our largest fundraisers, go toward our charitable work and we just could not afford to put on an event where we lose money,” Heinrich told Islander News.

In 2019, the event drew over 230 people to the Key Biscayne Beach Club.