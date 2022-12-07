Lions Club looking for 8th grade and high school photographers for contest

With “The Beauty of Key Biscayne” as its theme, the Lions Club is seeking photographic entries from local 8th graders and high school students for a contest to find a photo entry that will be featured in the 2023 The Personal and Business Directory.

This contest challenges students to capture a scene that shows the beauty of Key Biscayne. The directory will be printed in March of 2023.

Photographers can submit up to three photos. If you choose to include people in the submission, they should be silhouettes or not recognizable. Otherwise, photographers are responsible for obtaining a release from the individuals depicted, and provide a copy of the release with submission.

Photos will be judged on both aesthetic and technical quality. The Lions Club reserves the right to use an alternative cover photos other than those submitted.

Submissions must be:

– Vertical format

– 300 dpi high-resolution image

– Formatted as .jpeg, .jpg or .tiff

Deadline for submissions Jan. 20, 2023. Send to kblions@icloud.com and be sure to include your name, school, phone and email. For more information, contact Nora Camejo at (305) 361-7064 or kblions@icloud.com.