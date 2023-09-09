Lions Club opens International Peace Poster Contest for students ages 11-13

As they have for more than three decades, Lions Clubs around the world are sponsoring schools to participate in the organization’s Peace Poster Contest, in which children use their creativity and idealism to express their artistic visions of a peaceful planet.

This year’s contest is themed “Dare To Dream.” It is open to 11-13 year olds.

To a young person, a dream isn’t just a wish, hope or desire — it’s a path, a goal, an ambition,” said a news release from Nora Camejo. "But achieving that dream takes hard work. So, this year, we’re asking young people to show how they’ll turn their dream of a peaceful world into reality.”

A winning poster from each participating school will be selected. This poster will advance to the district judging level competition. Posters advance through several judging levels: local, district, or multiple districts (Florida), National and International.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 10.

For more information, click here or contact Nora Camejo, kblions@icloud.com or (305) 775-3250.