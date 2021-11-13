The 2022 Photo Contest for students from 8th grade through high school, with the theme being “The Beauty of Key Biscayne,” is now open.

The contest is sponsored by the Key Biscayne Lions Club.

According to the Lions, the contest challenges students to get outside and capture the beauty of Key Biscayne through the camera. The winning photo will be featured in The Personal and Business Directory 2022.

Entries should be high resolution vertical images (300 dpi) in either .jpeg, .jpg or .tiff formats. The images will be judged on both aesthetic and technical quality.

You can submit up to 3 photos. If you choose to include people in your submission, they should be silhouettes or not recognizable. Otherwise you must obtaining a release from the individuals depicted in the photos and include it with your entry.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 21, 2022. Submit your photos at kblions@icloud.com. The image will be published with the Directory in March.

For more information, contact Nora Camejo, (305) 361-7064. Include your name, school, phone and email with your entry.