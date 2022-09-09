Listen to facts from candidates, not opinions about them

I detest the demonization of my neighbors.

Key Biscayne, we’re better than this. The island is in a stir over a recent Opinion article (Editor’s Note: the article in question did not appear in Islander News) that shows clear favoritism to one candidate.

I am also disgruntled. Disgruntled and disappointed that my fellow neighbors and candidates are being demonized for their opinions. We can all disagree without being disagreeable. Clearly, that ship has set sail and crashed into a reef off Stiltsville.

The article being circulated is not a news article. There is no fact. There is no presenting of opposing viewpoints. It’s a one-sided opinion piece and should be regarded as such.

Consider all factors. It was meant to divide. It was meant to foster the negative campaign and wild and unfounded accusations against one candidate and, unfortunately, attacks many of our residents for having differing opinions.

I say enough!

Let’s clean up this dirty election and restore some dignity to the process before we all vote on Election Day. Both (mayoral) candidates have different styles and viewpoints. We should listen to them and then make up our minds. Like you, I want a campaign on the issues and not on personal attacks.

Say no to those who engage in the politics of personal destruction.

Ricardo J. Martinez

