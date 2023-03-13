Little progress ensuring bicyclist safety as 2023 accident stats show serious dangers on road

It's been nine months since two bicyclists were struck and killed on a peaceful Sunday afternoon along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

What has been done to protect other cyclists on Miami-Dade County roads since that tragedy?

"Zero. Absolutely nothing," said Mark Kaire, an avid cyclist and a partner in the Brickell-based firm Kaire & Heffernan, LLC, which has won more than $1 million in settlements for bicycle accident victims in Miami and South Florida since 1997.

"Zero anywhere, whether it's Key Biscayne or in town ... it's an incredibly dangerous city."

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's Crash Dashboard, 55 bicycle accidents in Miami-Dade County occurred within the first 45 days of this year, accounting for 53 injuries and one fatality. Toss in the 114 pedestrian accidents (with six fatalities) and you truly have a nightmare.

In early February, a cyclist riding at night in the designated green bike lane near the Crandon Tennis Center approaching Key Biscayne was struck by a hit-and-run driver, sending the rider to the hospital in critical condition.

"We've been talking about it forever, it seems, Plan Z and everything else, and by that time, how many people (will have gotten hurt or killed)?" Kaire said. "Not only the people on Key Biscayne have problems. It's crazy to (hear of a bicycle) accident almost every day."

Like many riders these days, Kaire doesn't enjoy his bike rides as much as he would like, having to keep his head on a squirrel-type swivel much of the time.

"My office is on Brickell, and we have scooters, mopeds, everything in the world out there," he said. "It's a free-for-all."

Lowering the speed (which was done on the Rickenbacker just for a short time following the double fatalities) and widening the bike lanes are the priorities, he said.

Kaire said the roads were not designed to handle the speeds of vehicles within the city areas, nor are they wide enough to accommodate bikes, pedestrians and even e-bikes, a major focus of recent concern on Key Biscayne.

"Speed is a big issue and so is the need for more speed enforcement," Kaire said.

While new, physical safety enhancements have yet to be noticed, Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said there has been increased enforcement.

"A number of citations have been given to vehicles, and to cyclists, too, because they both need to be respectful of each other," he said.

There also was a test run last year on the Rickenbacker when police led packs of multiple cyclists during their high-ride periods.

Wider green bike lanes and bubble reflectors might be a start to increase safety, said Kaire. What will not, he said, is a row of parked cars that provide a barrier between traffic and the bike lanes, like in Miami Beach.

"(Riders) weave in and out of (the parked cars) or are struck by doors being opened and they dislocate a shoulder, or worse," he said. "Then, you have joggers, people pushing strollers ... right now, we have a laundry list of issues."

The bicycle safety problem is obvious across the state, as well. Just through Feb. 15 of this year, there have been 550 bicycle accidents reported in Florida.

The problems in Miami-Dade County are glaring, if not ghastly.

A look at recent totals:

– 2022: 914 pedaled bicycle-related accidents, with 17 fatalities;

– 2021: 795 bicycle accidents, with 17 fatalities;

– 2020: 757 bicycle accidents, with 15 fatalities;

– 2019: 828 bicycle accidents, with 16 fatalities;

– 2018: 822 bicycle accidents, with 20 fatalities.

County officials talk safety

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that she wants to step up the Vision Zero Plan, which has a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2040, through safe roads and safe road users.

"To protect our cyclists and pedestrians, we have an aggressive plan – our Vision Zero Plan – to improve bike safety," she said in her State of the County address. "And, as someone who often bikes to work, I am mindful of all the ways we must improve. So we’re advancing a Master Plan to eliminate deaths and serious accidents."

What that plan is has not been unveiled, but Commissioner Raquel Regalado, speaking at a recent Village Council meeting, said, "We are doing a pilot specifically in regard to the bike lane. We tell (riders) to stay in the bike lane, (now this happens on Key Biscayne), and they don't feel safe."

She said she's also been working with the Florida Department of Transportation and State Rep. Vicki Lopez on the issue of e-bikes and scooters. But, Lopez's bill, HB 597, which would have allowed municipalities to enforce their own regulations, fell short of introduction just 15 days after it was filed.

Currently, state law says bicycles and even pedal-powered e-bikes have the right to be ridden on sidewalks, but yielding to pedestrians.

Coincidentally, this past weekend, Miami-Dade Police sent out two tweets, the first one saying: "Before you go for a ride, we recommend these safety tips ...

– Always wear a helmet. Ride in the same direction as traffic. Obey all traffic signs, signals and lane markings.

– Yield to traffic when appropriate. It's better to yield than to "be in the right" and risk injury.

– Be visible. Position yourself in the lane so others can easily see you. Always use a headlight and taillight at night."

The other tweet read, in part: "Did you know: No person shall operate a bicycle on the roadway or along a shoulder of a limited access highway, including bridges. Examples include the Florida Turnpike, Palmetto Expressway, Dolphin Expressway and I-95," further adding it could result in a citation.

As far as safety improvements, Regalado said one method she'd like to see in communities is how the Underline is designed, with one path for pedestrians and another for scooters and e-bikes. The Plan Z Consortium, which once had gone out to bid before being rescinded, also showed a nice, elevated separation, at least for a good portion of the Rickenbacker before getting to Key Biscayne.

Slower speeds, wider bike lanes

After the two riders were struck and killed last May on the Causeway, Dr. Mickey Witte and her team with the U Health's BikeSafe non-profit program in Coral Gables, offered several suggestions to county leaders on how to improve bike safety, including the installation of Jersey barricades (used in New York City and New Jersey); concrete curb dividers (with flex posts as seen in the Washington area); rounded concrete curb dividers (used in Toronto); and fixed bollards (not flex posts, as seen in Los Angeles).

But, like Kaire said, nothing has been done as of yet.

Lee Marks is another local attorney who was born and raised in Miami and has been riding bicycles for 38 years.

"If you think about it, every great city, whether it's Rome, Paris, they all have some kind of water element, and whatever's coming, we need to follow smartly," said Marks, with the Law Offices of Lee P. Marks PA in Miami, where "more than ever" his firm has been representing bicyclists involved in crashes and injuries.

"Or, we should do like in Holland, where the bikes are treated with priority," he said, perhaps not so tongue-in-cheek.

Marks said he rides usually six or seven days a week.

"I'm seeing everything," he said. "Just this morning a big group of cyclists are trying to stay to the right, and they come up on a single rider, who panicked and goes in the grass, and then tries to adjust going back in the (bike) lane and, suddenly, six or seven bicyclists are down and now you're calling (EMT)."

Marks prefers riding in groups, or pelotons, because he believes drivers will pay closer attention to a large group.

"When you see 30 or 40 lights (or bikes) together, it looks like a giant amoeba," he said.

Marks has represented several single riders or those who ride in pairs or threes. "They seem to always be a target with people not paying attention, being on the cell phone, and then they panic (at the last minute)."

Like Kaire, Marks agrees that "maybe the bike lane needs to widened and the traffic needs to slow down."

He said the Rickenbacker can no longer be considered a super highway.

"Crandon (Boulevard) and the Rickenbacker need to be reclassified as a parkway," he said, and speeds should be dropped.

He's in favor of rows of reflectors, but not the flexible poles or other barriers, which would create more problems. Plus, they're unsightly, he said.

"Remember, this is a park," Marks said. "We need to see the entire stretch (of the water) to appreciate the beauty of Key Biscayne and the ocean and Biscayne Bay.

"If everybody drove 30 mph and everyone stayed in the bike lanes, we wouldn't be talking about all these accidents."