Llompart finds no glass ceiling at Key Biscayne Police Department

Ever wondered what it would be like to work in the police department? Maybe not as an officer, but to be part of the team that supports them?

That is not how Daynara Llompart began her career in law enforcement.

“My friend, Belkis Armand, was a dispatcher in Key Biscayne, and she told me about the position. Up until that point, I had never considered working in law enforcement,” she said.

In 2013, Llompart got that job, and she began her six-year stint as a dispatcher for the Village of Key Biscayne Police Department.

She has since risen to the position of Administrative Services Coordinator.

“As a Latina female, I have not felt a glass ceiling moving up through my career in Key Biscayne,” Llompart said. “I have always been encouraged by my supervisors to pursue my goals.”

So, what does an Administrative Services Coordinator do?

Llompart’s job responsibilities include: Crime Scene Investigator, Property and Evidence Specialist, Police Systems Administrator, Information Technologies Assistant, Dispatch Relief, and Red Light Camera Clerk.

“I am not a police officer. We are a professionally accredited agency, therefore, I am required to be certified and trained in each of my law enforcement-related skills,” she said.

Llompart was honored last year with the Civilian of the Year award for the outstanding performance of her duties with the Key Biscayne Police department.

To young people who might be considering a career in police work, Llompart suggests they do their research.

“If you are interested in law enforcement, try to familiarize yourself with the field. Do a ride-along with the officers, and crime scene specialists, and see what it is like,” she said. “It can be challenging balancing a healthy family and work life. Unlike regular 9 to 5 jobs, the police department never closes; you work nights, weekends and holidays.”

Llompart’s parents, Dayana Hurtado and Nelson Llompart, brought her to America from Cuba when she was just a baby, and she grew up in Miami. She considers herself blessed that her family has always supported her career endeavors.

“They were excited when I told them I was working for the Village of Key Biscayne,” Llompart said. “My passion has always been helping people. It's a very rewarding feeling, knowing you are part of an organization that makes this community a safer place.”

When asked if there was a person or group at the department she wished to recognize, her response was effusive.

“Honestly, I believe everyone in our Key Biscayne Police Department deserves recognition: the officers for putting their lives on the line every day for the safety and protection of this community; the dispatchers who work around the clock answering calls of those in need; to the Fleet Manager who ensures every officer’s vehicle is up to date with all their safety equipment,” Llompart said.

“We are a small department, so every person counts.”