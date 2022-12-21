Loads of options available for teenagers to stay active during winter break

For students across the country, winter break is a highly anticipated time of year. A two-week break full for holiday celebrations, long hours of sleep, no lingering assignments, and possibly exciting vacations.

“I’m super excited for winter break, mostly because I get to spend a lot of time and I love the holiday season,” said MAST student Andrew Greig.

At MAST, many students are looking forward to traveling this winter season. While it is typical for people to travel to warm, tropical places during the winter to escape the cold, the same does not necessarily apply to Miami locals. Some MAST Academy students, for example, are heading for colder weather.

“I recently found out I’m going to Utah for this winter break,” said student Marco Ramos. “I plan on practicing snowboarding and learning some new tricks while I am there.”

Other students, such as myself, are staying home this break. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t countless activities near the Key to see or do over the next two weeks. Ballet fans, for example, can look forward to “The Nutcracker Ballet” performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

“ ‘Nutcracker’ is something that brings all walks of life together and allows everyone to experience the magic of dance. This production represents our community and aims to show audience members that anyone can dance and be a part of the arts,” said Miranda Carnese, one of the lead performers in the ballet.

Additionally, MAST student Justin Borghi highly recommends Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Hialeah this winter season.

“Santa's Enchanted Forest has the best light show and the deep-fried cheese sticks are absolutely worth the wait, trust me,” he said.

Other students, especially seniors, may be planning to stay inside a bit more this holiday season. It is usually a good time to finalize college applications – without school assignment work looming over them.

On a less stressful note, many MAST students plan on attending holiday-themed parties and movie nights.

“Going to my and my friend’s annual Christmas party is what I’m most excited about. We always make the best memories,” said MAST student Meili Moncayo.

Many of these parties include watching Christmas movies, making hot chocolate and decorating gingerbread houses. All of these are great ways to set the holiday mood.

With this holiday mood usually comes a giving spirit within people. A good way to indulge this spirit is by donating food for the homeless through organizations like Miami Rescue Mission, or dropping off toys for children at toy drives.

All in all, whether you are staying at home this break, taking in local activities, or traveling across the country for adventure, boredom will not be on the winter break agenda for anyone.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.