Local author, Rick Moss, talks about spiritual healing at event at Ocean Club Realty

Local author Dr. Rick Moss addressed an intimate gathering of guests recently to discuss concepts from his latest book Drops of Wisdom: Guidance on the Path of Awakening. Attendees learned about transformative healing, and they participated in a meditative exercise guided by Moss himself.

The event was hosted by Michelle Barnett and Victor Florencio at the offices of Ocean Club Realty Inc.

Drops of Wisdom is a guide for the path of awakening, which involves opening the unconscious parts of the mind and healing the wounds that prevent us from discovering our most authentic selves.

After 20 years of studying and teaching transcendental meditation in Europe, and immersing himself in a California spiritual community, Moss felt his mental state had improved, but he still experienced emotional challenges and fears. He decided to dive deeper into himself, exploring intuition through psycho-kinesiology, placing emphasis on healing the pained child within.

“There is no time sense in the unconscious. Everything there is stored as ‘now,’” Moss said. “Whatever you thought as a child doesn’t just go away by itself. It’s still there. And because everything is stored as ‘now,’ it’s not stored as ‘I was unlovable,’ but as ‘I am unlovable.’

“That belief, even if it’s not conscious at all, is going to be affecting all your relationships. That belief needs to be released, and how does it get released? With truth and love that is directed specifically toward the limiting belief itself.”

With over 35 years of experience in the field of transformative healing, Moss has led more than 20,000 client sessions. Drops of Wisdom contains the knowledge gained as a spiritual healer guiding others through their journey.

The book’s 15 chapters outline the central aspects of the awakening process and includes exercises to help let go of judgements, demands and expectations.

“It’s a powerful way of helping people discover who they truly are -- not who they thought they were from childhood, not who people told them they were, but who they really are in that essential self,” Moss said.

Drops of Wisdom integrates various quotes from some of history’s greatest thinkers, such as Thich Nhat Hanh, C.S. Lewis, Nelson Mandela, Ramakrishna, Heraclitus, Walt Whitman, and Carl Jung.

Moss lives in Key Biscayne with his wife, psychoanalyst Robin Benjamin, who was critical to the book’s creation. “She was the first editor of the whole book.”

Drops of Wisdom: Guidance on the Path of Awakening can be found on Amazon.com. For more information on Moss’ work and practices, visit www.EssentialPathways.com.

Ocean Club Realty Inc. hopes to host more cultural events like this for residents. For more information, email Michelle Barnett at mbarnett@oceanclubrealtyinc.com.