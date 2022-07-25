Local author Vittoria returns with second historical fiction spotlighting intertwined relationships

Known for his striking wit, carefree spirit and captivating storytelling, Carmine Vittoria has once again proven that history is better told through an intrapersonal lens.

Author, professor and history buff, Vittoria has come out with his second book, following up on “Bitter Chicory to Sweet Espresso,” an historical fiction piece highlighting the events of World War II in Naples, Italy from the lens of an impressionable child and his family.

Vittoria’s new book, “Once Upon a Hill,” also falls into the historical fiction category. He continues to fuse authentic facts with personal stories to give his audience a more humane view of historical events.

A story of corruption and camaraderie in Boston’s predominantly Italian-American North End, “Once Upon a Hill” tells a tale of two Italian immigrants who follow two distinct paths at a time when mob relations reign supreme and immigrants struggle to acclimate to a new America.

With one entering academia and the other entering the mafia, the two individuals eventually find their way back to each other through the most unconventional of circumstances. Ultimately, readers can admire how the two lives become inextricably linked to each other as life continues to pass on.

“My stories are all about people. They are memoirs, but with flares of realism,” said Vittoria.

The main characters’ lives are intertwined with a corrupt political and social landscape. In a tumultuous period of American history, the struggle to provide and survive was one that many immigrants faced daily as they attempted to navigate their newfound surroundings.

Vittoria recognizes the importance of incorporating essential life values into his stories to extract emotional reactions from his readers and cultivate a sense of fellow feeling.

“There is a lot to be learned from life, there really is,” said Vittoria.

Vittoria said his writing process is simple. His creative juices flow best in the early morning, and he recognizes that his craziest ideas are inherently his most authentic.

“You start out with something you know that is true. From there, you can do whatever you want with it,” said the author, also noting that his exceptional editor is Charlotte Frank, who at 100 remains as sharp cerebrally as she is in her copy editing skills.