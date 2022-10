Longtime dentist and resident, Dr. Glenn Abrahmsohn, was kind enough to share a picture of his 1974 meeting Queen Elizabeth II at the 1974 opening of the Guy’s Tower in London.

The photo was taken during the official opening of the hospital’s dental school. “I was the assistant house surgeon,” said Dr. Abrahmsohn. “We were chosen to meet with her. I am the one with the mustache and sideburns. The Queen is the one wearing the hat.”