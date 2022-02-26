Local environmentalist helping young students appreciate the value of clean beaches

Ashley Toussaint, the dean of students at KIPP Liberty Academy, was so impressed with Andrew Otazo’s efforts to clean and protect the environment that he wanted his students to participate in one of kayaker-environmentalist’s clean-up projects at Historic Virginia Key Beach.

He wanted them to know how important it is to shield the environment.

On February 17, 14 middle school students in Doral collected trash along the mangrove areas of the beach along the north point of Virginia Beach. The group, with Otazo’s help, collected 105 pound of trash..

“The environment is something important that we take for granted,” said Toussiant. “What Andrew is doing is keeping our shoreline and water supply clean. I think my students should be a part of a big effort, something we often overlook.”

Toussaint said he met Otazo, 34, through a fellowship program that selects young leaders to be mentors to children. As they became acquainted he learned about Otazo’s clean-up efforts, then invited him to the school to discuss his projects on Virginia Key Beach and the Key Biscayne shoreline.

Toussaint said the field trip was originally scheduled in October but was pushed back because of a COVID surge.

“In order for us to preserve our communities, kids need to experience it at places like this,” Toussaint said. “They’re the leaders of tomorrow and if we don’t get them engaged now, it’s going to be that much more of a challenge to get them out here as adults.”

Otazo, a Key Biscayne resident, said he was thrilled the kids wanted to participate.

“I love bringing kids out here because it exposes them to an environment that very few people get to see in Miami,” he said. “They get to learn about how our different flora and fauna are impacted by pollution. When they come here, they learn why it’s so important to protect it.”

Otazo said his passion and the love to protect the environment dates back to when was 13. Whether it was in New York, Washington or other cities where he lived, he would see trash on the ground or on the beach, and he’d pick it up.

When he moved to Key Biscayne four years ago, he saw a need to clean up the mangroves areas in or near Virginia Key Beach, Biscayne Bay, Bear Cut and West Bridges, Key Biscayne's Crandon Park or the bay in Coral Gables..

Otazo picks up trash every other week, usually by himself, but he has been inviting Girls Scout troops and middle and high school science groups to join him.

To date, he said, 16,350 pounds of trash has been collected.

Cleaning up the environment helps protect South Florida's wildlife, he said, as the majority of fishes in Florida go through their juvenile stages living in mangroves. Other types of animals live there as well.

Otazo recently made local news when someone stole his kayak while he was cleaning up an island off of Key Biscayne's Crandon Park.

He used it to reach the island. But when he came back, his kayak was gone. He was left stranded. He said he considered swimming back to shore, but opted to wait for the county to rescue him. He waited for over a half hour in the rain before he was picked up.

A woman saw his story and reached out to offer him a kayak to replace his. He couldn’t refuse because a kayak is essential to his clean-up efforts.

“These environments — the mangroves, the seagrass beds — they’re a part of me,” Otazo said. “I grew up in Miami and … it’s something I have a compulsion to do. I can’t help myself. It brings me peace to do it.”

The students at KIPP Liberty Academy enjoyed the clean-up day at Virginia Key Beach with Otazo.

“Cleaning up the beach was great. I really liked the water and the view,” said eighth grader Carismah Williams. “I didn’t know about this beach until today. If we don’t clean up the beaches, it will harm animals and people.”

Anayah John, also in the 8th grade, said the hardest part of the cleanup was avoiding dead jellyfish on the beach. “The good part was cleaning up the beach and knowing we were doing something good for the environment,” she added. “I thought the beach’s history was really unique with so many Civil Rights leaders having come to this area and being a part of the history of the beach. It was good to learn that.”