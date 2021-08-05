Longtime island fixture Mayra Perez Vide is expanding her expertise in operational and administrative efficiency with a new venture called Rossi and Vide Consulting, LLC.

Vide’s partner in the venture is Carlos Rossi, who brings vast experience in brand management and hospitality industry.

Rossi has worked with blue chip brands like Procter and Gamble, Pfizer, Seagrams, Puerto Rico Tourism and Hotels, and he has most recently helped several new Florida restaurant ventures.

“This partnership will provide current and future clients with a rare combination of strategic expertise and operational leadership,” Rossi said

Vide has extensive experience in the medical and dental fields. This, combined with her hospitality marketing and training savvy, helps clients achieve efficiencies. Vide said she has been exploring ways to expand her portfolio with the right partner.

For more information, call Vide at (305) 323-5228 or email mayra@rossivide.com. Rossi can be reached at (786) 906-4382 or carlos@rossivide.