Local family starts eco-friendly ‘dough factory’

I am writing because we are Key residents, and we decided to begin a family project to establish a Dough Factory with organic materials.

We create different collectible kits of sensorial toys so children play again in the traditional way – moving away from the screens, developing their creativity, and stimulating their senses and capacities while playing.

This Project was born from a family trip to Austin to visit Cami and Roro, the family superhero with leukemia, who has inspired us with his creativity and talent, while advancing each of his battles with brushes and tempera in hand.

We were able to realize this idea thanks to the raffle we won at St. Agnes Church, which allowed us to move forward. In gratitude, 10% of the profits will be donated to St. Agnes Church.

Play Box is an enterprise where each family member plays a role, creating the First Dough Factory in our town – and generating well-being for the community, offering them a new alternative and locally-handmade product to entertain the kids.

Now we are launching our new line of Play Box Preschool supplies perfect for arts and crafts at home, school or summer camps. We are also offering monthly subscriptions with original colors and customized seasonal themes. To learn more, connect with us on Instagram (@playbox_byminitos).

Regards,

Andreina Lepage