Superstar field hockey player, Catalina Quinteros, has been selected to play for the U.S. Under 16 Field hockey national team in their upcoming tournament.

Bringing honor to Key Biscayne and its up and coming field hockey program, Catalina said seeing her name on that list was both “exciting and relieving.” It also allowed her to take pride in the fact her dedication and hard work paid off.

Besides being a phenom at field hockey, Catalina also plays soccer and track & field, making her a triple threat athlete.

Quinteros’ coach, Florencia Manero, recognizes what a monumental honor this is for Catalina and the Key’s field hockey program.

“Having a great read on the game, Catalina is always looking to improve herself and those around her,” said Manero.

Catalina recognizes that she is lucky to have a coach like Manero.

“She has taught me so many lessons inside and outside the field,” she said. “Once I made it to the national team, the first thing I did was call her and tell her I made it, because she was the first person I could go to and ask for extra hours of practice. She would do anything so that I can become more successful. She was also very supportive throughout this whole process.”

Catalina also does not shy away from applauding her teammates, noting that without their help she would probably not have achieved so much success.

“At the end of the day my teammates mean everything to me,” Catalina said. “We all have a very strong bond, and they always knew that making it onto the national team was my biggest goal for now. So they would support me in any way.”

The Key Biscayne girls’ field hockey team has competed in several national tournaments. The players also participate in a program sponsored by USA Field Hockey called Nexus ,where they train out of state in areas like Charlotte or Virginia Beach to be seen and hopefully get selected.

If selected, the players go to the regional level, then to the national level. From there, they pick the national team through the Olympic Development Pipeline.

“Besides being an amazing player, she has an amazing vibe and is always a joy to have around,” said Coach Manero. “This is an honor not only for Catalina, but a reward for all the coaches that are part of the program. Despite not having a local league, a player that we have developed got to this amazing place.”

Catalina recognizes how important a strong support system is when trying to chase your dreams. “Dedication, joy and support” are just some of the many values she carries with her to bolster her dreams and those of friends and family.

As the first player from Florida to achieve this accomplishment, Catalina is a pioneer who will serve as a role model to others, inspiring them to follow in her footsteps.

Catalina aspires to play field hockey for a Division I college, then make her way to the US National team, and finally ending with the Olympics.

Whatever level she ultimately achieves, Catalina’s passionate and committed spirit – homegrown here on Key Biscayne – will undoubtedly continue to flourish throughout her career.

Catalina acknowledges how important it is to spread your passion in order to support and encourage others who share that same interest.

“I know many younger girls that have the same potential … to make it into the national team, and I know for a fact if they are as dedicated as I am,” she said. “I would try my hardest to leave them with the same passion I have had toward field hockey.”