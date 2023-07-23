Local journalist’s award-winning documentary sheds light on sexual assault problem in the military

Documentaries are often compelling, relaying stories and backgrounds of sports celebrities, entertainers, and even mass murderers.

Key Biscayne resident David Adams, while working with Univision, took that a step further, exposing a social justice issue of national importance about sexual trauma in the military after the 2020 murder of Army Private First Class Vanessa Guillén at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas.

Adams co-produced #IAmVanessaGuillén: A Latina soldier fights to change the system that silenced her along with director Andrea Patiño Contreras, another former Univision employee. Together they've won three major media awards, along with the respect and awe of many.

"I was asking the questions and she was behind the camera," said Adams, a veteran journalist who spent the past seven years with Univision.

The 1-hour, 14-minute "low-budget" film stemmed from Adams' news coverage of the gruesome murder of Guillén, allegedly by a fellow soldier.

Two years after surviving a sexual assault on the same base, Karina Lopez, another soldier assigned to a different platoon at Fort Hood, decided to stand up for her and others' rights, coining the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillén, which quickly went viral. It urged others to speak out, to show how sexual assault has been so prevalent in the military, and rules were eventually changed when Congress stepped in.

"It's something they (the military) tried to shove under the carpet for decades, and Fort Hood is the largest Army base and the worst offender," Adams said.

"Our film takes in the Vanessa Guillén story, but it's really about another woman, Karina Lopez. She also suffered sexual assault, and the case was mishandled by the Pentagon ... She filed a complaint but was retaliated against and traumatized (with MST, or Military Sexual Trauma). People underestimate what this trauma consists of.

"As a member of the military, you're trained to obey certain rules. In combat, you're only as good as the man or woman standing next to you, and this is allowed to happen. And when you complain, they're not protecting you according to the (uniformed) military code."

Earlier this summer, Adams and his wife, Ines Lozano, attended the star-studded 27th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The documentary was honored twice with a People's Voice Award and the Jury Award by the 3,000-plus member International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, honoring "excellence on the internet."

In addition, Contreras was honored at the prestigious Gracie Awards in Los Angeles for media productions by women and about women.

The film has been shown to veterans groups via YouTube, launched into a movie on Netflix, and turned into a four-part series on ABC News. It also generated support from the Veterans Affairs Committee, Rep. Jackie Speier (who has since retired after 15 years in Congress) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York to push for congressional reforms that eventually passed.

In addition, Col. Don Christensen, a former Chief Prosecutor with the Air Force, left the military in 2014 after being "so shocked at what was going on and he became an advocate for victims at Protect Our Defenders (which helped in the making of the film)," Adams said.

'A story that was worth telling’

In the case of Guillén, who was 20 at the time, investigators traced her bludgeoning death to a fellow soldier (who reportedly killed himself as authorities approached) in what authorities described as a love triangle gone wrong. Her burned and dismembered remains were not found until two months later, not far outside the base, leaving more questions than answers about why the military took so long.

Lopez decided to step up, and despite facing retaliation, she and other Latina soldiers pushed forward for justice and protection, casting a spotlight on the deep problems of sexual abuse and trauma that the military had ignored for decades.

Adams said it was Lopez who provided the first contact to the Univision news organization, knowing he had covered the Guillén story in detail.

"Her story wasn't known. She was telling us, exclusively, a story that was worth telling," Adams said. "I thought this would be best told with a video and not a story ... I worked with our digital team and suggested to the video team we could do a longer-form documentary."

They agreed.

Contreras "spent a lot of time" with Lopez, filming with her at her home in North Carolina in 2021. Her family and Guillén's family were very supportive, Adams said.

Shortly after, he and Contreras traveled to Fort Hood and filmed for three days.

"We kind of were excited to (get access into the base)," Adams said. "I figured we'd get a run-around and it'd become a dog and pony show."

They and the Army didn't know how forthcoming their subjects would be, several in military uniform.

"We were surprised and shocked," said Adams, regarding several of the formal interviews that had been arranged through the Public Affairs Office even as military communications leaders stood by. "I don't think they knew what was going to transpire."

Stories that had been taboo suddenly became a hailstorm of reality, leading to worldwide interest and attention, including those on Capitol Hill.

"We had several female officers break down in tears; one was a colonel," Adams said. "They were describing how they had been abused, telling their stories for the first time on camera. The colonel we interviewed actually was directing the classes in the sexual prevention program (on base), and she broke down in tears, a victim herself."

One of the main reasons sexual assault cases have been so difficult to prosecute was that usually, the military legal system would be confined to that chain of command, and the commander of that unit would decide justice.

"Well, the reason why this has carried on for so long is that those unit commanders' promotions rest on what blemishes a unit has, so the idea of this commander not instilling discipline in his ranks would affect that," Adams said. "So, it was (in their interest) to cover up these crimes."

Commanders would believe the defendant over the accuser, Adams said, and then often even retaliated against the accuser, making their lives so difficult they would be traumatized and often forced out of the military.

"In some cases, it would be more traumatizing than fighting overseas," he said.

Awareness, reforms transpired

Since then, in the wake of the Guillén murder, Congress has passed reforms, revising antiquated military justice laws, and the Pentagon has committed to implementing recommendations from an independent review panel.

On Jan. 26, 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order, part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), that implemented part of the "I Am Vanessa Guillén Act," changing the way military prosecutes sexual harassment and assault cases, and offering protection from retaliation to those accusers.

Commanders will no longer be involved in military sexual harassment or sexual assault investigations under the new federal law.

Going back to 2013, President Barack Obama signed amendments to significantly reform the Department of Defense’s sexual assault and sexual harassment policies.

But, the number of cases across the military continued to rise.

"It's not just me saying it; the data is horrific," Adams said.

"Even at the military academies ... the level of abuse in the academies is appalling," he said. "They are the creme de la creme; they are the officers. If their officers are abusing women, and sometimes men, you can imagine ... if the officers can't control themselves, they hardly are suitable material for urging proper conduct in their command."

According to Christensen, statistics from 2018 showed that 20,500 service members were sexually assaulted or raped: 13,000 women and 7,500 men. Statistics from 2021 showed that 36,000 service members experienced sexual violence: 19,000 women and 16,600 men, a 35% increase in three years. Of those incidents, four out of five went unreported.

In 2021, the Army reported investigating more than 50 suicides and 11 homicides at Fort Hood over the previous five years. Earlier this year, another female private, age 21, was found dead on the base.

For now, at least, awareness has taken center stage, thanks to the efforts of Lopez and the important film Adams and Contreras put together.

Guillén has not been forgotten, either. The Army posthumously promoted her to Specialist due to her time in the service. And, in southeast Houston, where she grew up and played soccer at the high school, the city named the post office and a stretch of highway in her honor.

Her story might protect others and prevent crimes like these from happening again.

"They've put more funding into victim advocacy and prevention," Adams said, citing the Army's SHARP (Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention) program designed to support victims. "But the jury is still out on how much success these reforms will have."