Local mindfulness instructor named president of FemCity Miami

Ana Angel Tootle, a longtime Key Biscayne resident, mindfulness instructor and certified in Laughter Yoga, has been named president of the FemCity Miami organization, a women’s networking group in Miami.

“I believe strongly in supporting women,” Tottle said, noting that FemCity is “a powerhouse community for women.”

FemCity Miami is a members-only organization and Tottle said its members connect both online and through local gatherings, including workshops with FemCity founder, Violette de Ayala.

FemCity Miami’s next gathering, open to all, will be on June 9 at Gigi’s Dance Party Studio. This first gathering is open to all.

Tootle is the founder of Feel Good Foods, Inc. which raises money for local communities facing hunger by selling her homemade pumpkin bread.

For more information, visit on FemCity, click here.