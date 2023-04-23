Local outdoor music and nature weekend celebrates Nature and Renewal

Doing anything the last week of April? The Tropical Audubon Society is organizing their annual spring community celebration of Nature and Renewal, with their main events including live music, naturistic walks, keynote speakers, and a Silent Auction.

April 29: Birdstock Concert

To kick off their celebration, top-notch performers “Acoustic Anarchy” will be taking the stage, along with the up-and-coming “Polina” and “Guaico” on Saturday, April 29 from 7 to 11pm.

The event will be the finale of the Society's 13th annual Conservation Concert series, and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Steinberg Nature Center.

Delicious Mexican food options will be available at the Nacho Bizness Food Truck, and the RNDC’s Donation Bird Bar will be serving wines and an array of brews. Only cash is accepted for all food and drink.

There is a $10 minimum donation per person to enter, except for children 12 and under — youngins get free entry. Folding chairs will be available on a first-come basis, so bring a blanket !

The Society’s Steinberg Nature Center is a strict NO SMOKING zone. Free parking is available through their 55th Avenue auto gate and along 56th Avenue, and there are several other metered parking and garage/valet options around. There is also a Metrorail service to the South Miami Station, which will be closest to the event’s location.

April 30: “Don’t Trash Our Treasure” Members Migration - Music, Food, Speakers, and more

On Sunday, April 30, the Society will be hosting back-to-back activities for attendees from 4 to 7pm in collaboration with and officially presented by Leica store Miami.

Starting with music, food, and a silent auction from 4 to 5 pm, guests can enjoy live music by local talent “Ricky Valido & The Hialeah Hillbillies” with a side of Sports Grill sliders and Bird Bar drinks. Attendees can simultaneously visit the Historic Doc Thomas House to explore and bid on items for the Silent Auction.

At 4:30, guests can enjoy a peaceful on-site bird walk with TAS Field Trip Coordinator Brian Rapoza. Attendees will get a chance to see Spring migrants flying around the Tropical Hardwood and Pine Rockland demonstration forests that make up most of the sanctuary. A limited number of LEICA binoculars will be available on a first-come first-serve basis for watchers.

From 5 to 6pm, the Society will be hosting a keynote speaker, conservation awards presentation, and their annual meeting. The Keynote speech, titled “The Accidental Advocate” will be delivered by Louis Aguirre, Emmy-award-winning WPLG Local 10 News Anchor. His talk will focus on topics like the importance of education in saving and restoring South Florida’s habitats, his personal career journey from being an entertainment reporter to an environmental journalist, and his series called Don’t Trash Our Treasure, which looks to educate viewers about contributing to our compromised ecosystems.

Afterwards, there will be a Conservation Awards Ceremony hosted by TAS President José Francisco Barros, recognizing individuals who have been crucial environmental inspirations in their respective fields. The awarded volunteers and public servants have worked tirelessly to protect and preserve Florida’s wildlife and its habitats, as well as our region’s natural resources.

The Silent Auction will be officially held at 6pm, followed by a closing set by Ricky Valido & The Hialeah Hillbillies.

The Members Migration event is FREE for TAS members. If you are interested in becoming a member, you can simply join at the door. Otherwise, there is a $10 minimum cash donation per person for admission. To buy a ticket, click here.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. If you’re interested, e-mail events@tropicalaudubon.org for more information.

To learn more about the Tropical Audubon Society, click here.