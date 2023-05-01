Local professional divers Institute provides recreational and career scuba instruction — in turn and intern

If there is a lesson to be learned above and below the water it can be found at Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute of Key Biscayne.

The institute is part of the Diver's Paradise scuba diving and snorkeling center, the only state-licensed scuba education facility in Miami. Following the distinguished 40-year Diver's Paradise reputation for safety, the professional institute plans a curriculum of higher learning for aspiring Divemasters, Open Water Scuba Instructors and Master Scuba Diver Trainers.

"The first step on this professional journey is not about courses and classes," Managing Director Michael Casey said. "You’ve got to get yourself mentally and physically prepared for the challenges to go the distance."

Course syllabi are structured around a Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) curriculum, a world-renowned organization for scuba diving education. The professional institute teaching staff are certified in all areas of PADI specialty diving and provide multi-lingual and assistive instruction options.

“The best professionals spend a lot of time learning in the water and lots of time studying on land,” Casey said. “Learning dive center operations is as important as underwater instruction because it builds smarter, well-rounded professionals.”

The institute offers Divemaster paid internships that stress the finest details of diving safety and teach the behind-the-scenes mechanics of the center.

“Being a professional is so much different than being a recreational diving enthusiast,” Casey said. “The demands are like any other serious career — thorough, ongoing and so rewarding.”

Professional program costs start at $1500 and include all course tuitions, instruction, required books, training materials, boat and facility fees.

The Diver’s Paradise scuba center & gear shop and Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute are open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Online, visit the scuba center at keydivers.com and the institute at diversparadisepro.com. Contact isabella@keydivers.com for more information.