During a recent breakfast meeting of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Michael Wayne Kesti, Rotary District 6990 Governor, described the district’s planned activities, then shared some inspirational “Rotary Moments.”

Kesti gave his report to local Rotary Club President Patricia Romano and the members and guests, after which Romano described the local club’s upcoming activities.

The local Rotary meets for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. every Friday. Guests are always welcomed.

For more information, visit rotaryclubofkeybiscayne.org or call (305) 393-7308.