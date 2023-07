Pablo Muñoz, the son of residents Nieves Montes and Pablo Muñoz, Sr., raced in the 2023 Optimist Racing North American Championship (OptiNams) for Team USA. The national team placed second in the race.

The competition took place in Antigua and Barbuda from July 2 to 9. Over 20 countries participated.

Coincidentally, Muñoz mother, Nieves, and his sister Blanca won “Best Bike” in the Village’s July 4th Parade. See page 11.