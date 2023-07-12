Local students help Miami Rowing Club shine in rowing nationals

Members of the Miami Rowing Club, based in Virginia Key, posted some amazing results at last month’s USRowing Youth Nationals.

The team, which includes MAST students and Key Biscayne residents, helped MRC post the best results in the club’s 50-year history.

This year’s Youth Nationals included competition in 38 boat classes and the largest field ever with 835 entries from 225 clubs across the country. More than 4,000 athletes competed in Sarasota.

Mateo Montero-Johnson from MAST Academy and Antonio Sevillano from Riviera Prep seized gold medals in the men's under-17 2X boat.

The girls under-17 4X boat delivered an exceptional performance, coming in as the third-fastest in the championships. Fabiana Audisio, Olivia Guevara and Celia Veiga from MAST Academy, along with Inez Menoyo-Kossick from Ransom Everglades, took the bronze medal.

In the men's varsity category, the 4X boat with Andres Hernandez-Ibañez from La Salle, Thomas Segrera from Ransom Everglades, Carlos Caban from Miami Country Day, and Barnett Pesin from Coral Reef finished ninth in the nation.

"We are elated to witness the culmination of the 2022/2023 season with such outstanding results,” Coach Cesar Herrera said. “The hard work and dedication demonstrated by our rowers throughout the season have undeniably paid off …. We commend their exemplary performance.”