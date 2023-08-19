Street Smarts is a non-profit organization that was designed with the hope of creating a legacy of leaders by teaching the younger generation from at-risk demographics how to be more civically engaged and informed.

This tutoring group is the brainstorm of two local students, Chris Aleman who attends MAST Academy and John Visconti who attends Columbus High School.

“What really motivated me was my experience being a Bank of America student leader,” said Alemann. “It opened my eyes to a variety of problems that exist, such as poverty, homelessness, and food scarcity. I want every kid to be able to pursue whatever dreams they have, and would hate the lack of resources to get in the way.”

This lofty endeavor has now grown to a team of four, each performing a specific task. Aleman is president overseeing all operations, and Visconti does marketing. Rafael Calderón, who also attends MAST, was brought on board to also work in marketing. Manuel Palomares, a senior at JC Bermudez, is involved in the planning and execution of events.

Street Smarts initially tutored students in grades 1-5, but with the start of the new school year, they will be tutoring students in grades 1-8. They will hold sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Allapattah YMCA.

They also work in partnership with Miami Tutoring, started by Caderón, to learn from them and use their resources. Aleman and Calderón have brought two tutors – Anna Alvez, who attends MAST and Alessandro Grimaldi, a senior at Gulliver Prep – into the Street Smarts program to help this year.

“Funding and help from others has been essential toward fulfilling our goals at Street Smarts,” said Aleman. “Parents in the Miami area have donated money, supplies and other resources to our program.”

They have had the assistance of the Miami-Dade Branch Libraries in Allapattah, Pinecrest, Shenandoah, and Coral Gables, which have donated books and supplies, and they have also sent mentors to speak about educational goals.

“We have had two sets of drives so far, the first one which raised over $1,000 worth of school supplies, followed up by a book drive where we gathered over 1,000 books,” said Aleman. “We have just expanded to helping kids in Venezuela, sending 20 filled book bags.”

Last month Street Smarts stepped away from their inner-city tutoring to conduct an event for elders from Key Biscayne. “We had a Digital Literacy Course for elders where we improved their ability to use current technology,” said Calderón.

Calderon’s Miami Tutoring volunteers meet every Sunday in the Key Biscayne Police Department, working with students from the Village.

As rising seniors, the students plan to run Streets Smarts throughout the year and hopefully continue the initiative as they go on to college.

To learn more about Street Smarts, Miami Tutoring, or to contribute, visit their Instagram page by clicking here.