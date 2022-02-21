Thomas Suarez began playing chess before he even stepped foot into a classroom as a child.

It was a love and hobby instilled in him by his father – a way the two of them could connect and remain close over the years. Today, at age 17, chess remains at the forefront of Suarez’s life.

But it now extends beyond just his father.

The junior at Gulliver Prep in Miami is sharing his interest in chess with a group of students at San Martin de Porres, a K-8 school with 300 students in Nejapa, a neighborhood in Managua.

It is a school he became familiar with when living in Nicaragua through his middle school years, and where his parents continue living today. He moved to Miami his freshman year in high school and lives with his aunt.

“They’re just starting this (chess) program and they are an underprivileged school and I thought I might help,” Suarez said of San Martin de Porres.

He raised $3,000 through tutoring others in both Chinese and math and was able to purchase 100 chess sets, two demonstration boards and 20 timer clocks for the school.

Suarez received a discount through the United States Chess Federation – from which he ordered the supplies, and which he is a member of – since the materials are being used for education.

The reason he became involved in San Martin, he said, is because it represents the Saint of Social Justice.

“Community service to the school was important to me,” Suarez said. “A lot of people have gotten ahead with chess. They remind me of something I used to do and something that is fun.

“They should all have access to something like that. It’s an outlet for these kids. It’s providing them an opportunity to move forward. That school is so close to my home; I will always keep it in my heart and my mind.”

Suarez’s father works for a company in Nicaragua. The Gulliver Prep student left Nicaragua as a young teenager because there was “a lot of social unrest.

“I wanted to finish my last year in Miami,” he said.

Suarez attended American Nicaragua School through eighth grade, and while there, learned there was a chess school at San Martin. He became interested in their program, and set out to get to know the school.

“Chess was kind of the big thing for the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s just something that everybody played. I got into it pretty early myself. It’s an entertaining game.

“The thing about chess is that there are so many things that can happen in a chess match. You can play with many different people … have different strategies. The school that had this chess club, San Martin, had 12 students compete for national competitions in Nicaragua.”

The tutoring Suarez has provided in order to fund the chess equipment is unrelated to Gulliver. He has been providing the services five days a week as a way to save money.

He tutors underclassmen at his school, friends, and siblings of friends. He has been studying Chinese since sixth grade, “so I’m proficient.”

Asked why Chinese, he said when he lived in Nicaragua, there were two foreign language opportunities at his former school: French and Chinese.

French filled up fast. So he signed up for Chinese, “and I ended up liking it.”

He belongs to the Chinese Club at his school, the chess club, and in a community service club he said provides outreach to a school in Colombia.

Suarez wants to eventually – and possibly – pursue a career in computer science/mathematics and work in the software development field.

He visits his family every year in Nicaragua, having returned last summer “and went back to visit the kids and it was fun.

“It does feel nice to give back,” he said. “It feels like that was something important to me growing up.”

Asked if chess is something his father continues teaching him, or if all is fair play these days, Suarez paused and responded, “I think he has an advantage because of his experience.”

To help:

If you are interested in helping Thomas Suarez fund more chess sets or timers for students at San Martin de Porres, email him at Thomas.Suarez@icloud.com