Tennis pro Juan Yuste gets a little embarrassed when he’s asked to name his favorite player.

“Being from Spain, I should say Rafa (Rafael Nadal) and (Carlos) Alcaraz,” he said. “One represents the old guard and one is the new sensation. But my favorite? Roger Federer.”

On the Key Biscayne Tennis Association courts, Yuste doesn’t have any favorites, choosing to help as many players as possible -- some physically or economically challenged. It comes from his talents, his heart, and even with the help of his daughters, United States Tennis Association-certified trainers, Claudia and Daniela.

“We like to help as many as we can,” said Yuste, noting that most of the top pros, like Nadal, try to help, too. “We are from Spain. We are Catholics. We are used to doing that in Spain, and now here.”

Yuste is one of eight professionals at the facility, organizing and hosting activities of all kinds for kids, including the upcoming summer camps (June 13-July 29), holiday camps and Junior Tennis Academy after-school sessions for both high-performance and casual players under the All Court Tennis Services umbrella.

His greatest reward, though, comes from helping others who sometimes can't help themselves.

“Juan offers (these camps) to families who can't afford it, and gives them a ‘scholarship’' for the summer or after-school programs,” said Jon Garito, who manages the non-profit Key Biscayne Tennis Association’s nine clay courts and one hard court. “He'll do whatever is necessary to get them involved, and we draw from Brickell, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and lots of other areas in downtown Miami.”

The facility also is in the process of hosting kids from The First Serve Miami Foundation, another non-profit organization from the inner Miami area that not only develops tennis skills, but educational goals as well. Over the past three years, First Serve reports a 95% success rate, with 114 of 120 enrolled teens now in college, the military or a trade school.

“I offered the facility to them, and we're trying to work that out,” Garito said. “The tennis courts where they are playing are in terrible shape, so while they’re raising money (to fix them), I told them they can use ours.”

Garito and Yuste also have worked with the youth from Key Biscayne’s “sister city,” Liberty City, until pandemic restrictions halted play for two years. That partnership is expected to continue.

Helping those with autism, Down Syndrome and adaptive conditions, such as those in wheelchairs, brings a smile, if not a tear, to Yuste and his fellow instructors.

“It’s a very good feeling,” he said, of belonging to USTA programs like these. “I feel very complete, very full with these families. When they finish camp (for the day), they're already looking forward to their next camp day or when they're going to pick up a racket next. Tennis offers a lot of benefits, with all the movement.

“The smiles on their faces are amazing; it makes me cringe. The main thing is that they all feel very good.”

Financial background checks are conducted before any of Yuste’s scholarships for reduced rates or even free admittance are offered.

“We are happy to help them with a special program,” he said. “I know, with the pandemic, some families are not in the healthiest financial situation. We like to help as many as we can, but we know we can't help everyone.”

Yuste, once a Spanish international professional who played on the collegiate level and on satellite circuits throughout Spain and Europe, knows his tennis lessons involve more than just learning how to place a backhand winner down the line.

“We make our programs to make tennis part of the body, mind and brain,” he said. “For example, to manage lonely situations in a match, and the discipline and respect (the game) offers. Tennis is a very good sport to show the skills of life.”

Yuste recently provided an assist to the MAST Academy prep teams, which uses the tennis facility as their unofficial home court. The boys team reached the state semifinals this year.

“I’d like to keep on going with this, maybe developing other special programs, to bring new kids in who are interested,” he said.

“This is our life, this is our passion. Tennis has given us so much, we have to return back as much as we can.”

And in this sport, that is what’s called the proverbial sweet spot.

For more information on ACTS (All Court Tennis Services) click here or call (786) 612 2555. You can also email them here.