Locally spawned effort to arm Ukrainians against invading Russia continues to pick up donations and good publicity here and abroad

No longer the headline story on America's major newscasts, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has trudged into its fifth month with thousands of lives lost, families torn apart and both countries facing a spiraling economy.

How much longer will it go on?

"I think it will be much longer," said Key Biscayne's Dwight Hewett with a sigh, thinking about his friends and colleagues in the war-torn nation. "There's definitely no off-ramp in Russia's minds. They only have one choice -- and that's try to win."

But Ukraine, outnumbered when it comes to active military personnel 850,000-200,000, has been receiving worldwide support from empathetic citizens such as Hewett, and from governmental entities, such as Key Biscayne's Village Council (which has an official resolution in place), Miami-Dade County officials, and a number of law enforcement sectors in Florida.

That type of support has helped fuel the Eastern European country in its drive to protect its borders. In fact, the tide might be turning, Hewett said.

"If the Russians think they can overthrow that country, they are vastly mistaken," he said, "because behind every tree, behind every dumpster, there's a Ukrainian with an AK-47 waiting."

The 41-year resident of Key Biscayne is helping make that happen, collecting some 65,000 pounds of donations, including more than 5,000 still-viable bulletproof vests (weighing a total of 55,000 pounds) that would otherwise be discarded and destroyed after five years of usage from South Florida (and other) police departments.

"If you're a Ukrainian fighting in a T-shirt and Reeboks, you wouldn't mind wearing a 5-year-old vest," Hewett said, explaining that Ukraine's police have been militarized so, in essence, these are "police-to-police" donations.

Also included in the shipment, which was scheduled to sail this coming week from PortMiami to Hamburg, Germany, then overland to Poland, then on to the capital of Kyiv in the Ukraine, are thousands of tactical goggles and gas masks, uniforms, knee pads, and even firefighting equipment.

Hewett's mission, which began in early April, has "gone well." But it, obviously, has taken a lot of his time, "not only time to meet with people, to explain my role, to deal with the shipper, just trying to stay on people's backs (to show) the sensitivity of the need for all these goods (to be shipped as soon as possible)," he said.

He connected with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA.org), a 501c3 non profit -- the oldest Ukrainian charity in the country, which originated in 1940.

"They've been helping around the world, doing a lot of humanitarian aid," said Hewett, who was named their official representative in Florida for this project.

Former Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press, a good friend of Hewett's, was the first to help out, attending a Police Chiefs meeting in Miami-Dade County and getting it placed on the agenda. The City of Miami quickly made donations, as well as the Miami-Dade County Police Department.

The ball kept rolling. Hewett's son, William, reached out to other police departments; politicians began calling; the Foundation of Human Rights in Cuba (FHRC) helped get donations from Homestead and other locations; and even a member of the Ukraine Parliament called Hewett.

Weeks ago, County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, along with Sens. Rene Garcia and Ana Maria Rodriguez, joined Miami-Dade Police Department Interim Director George Perez to announce the donation of the 5,000 bulletproof vests to Ukraine.

“We want to stand for the self-determination and liberty of all people,” Levine Cava said. “So we will continue to join the fight against (Vladimir) Putin’s violent and unjust invasion of Ukraine.”

Perez said the vests "still can render aid, and save the life of a child, save the life of a soldier."

Even the small police department in Starke, in North Florida, where Hewett is spending the summer at his lake house, donated 600 pounds of vests and other gear.

"That was an amazing amount of gear from such a small department," Hewett said. "I'm leveraging everything I can."

Then, in what he called a "serendipitous" moment, Hewett received a call from the City of Miami Police Department regarding a "weapons buy-back day."

"I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' Of course, I'd be interested," he said. Then he asked what they do with the seized weapons.

More than glad to help out, Miami police came through with 167 weapons in specific calibers, from 5.55 to 9 mm, to connect with the ammunition available in Ukraine. Included are 20 semi-automatic weapons, part of a separate shipment still being ratified.

"I just had a conference call with the attorney for the City of Miami Police and a Ukrainian Parliamentarian," Hewett said. "The citizens want to have weapons in case the Russians come back to attempt to rob them or rape their children."

The "typical" citizen in Ukraine cannot have handguns, Hewett said, but the police need the handguns and, soon, citizens may be able to own handguns for their own protection as well, if a law is restructured there.

City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell recently reached out to Hewett asking if there would be any interest in connecting Miami to Irpin (a populous suburb of Kyiv) as a "Sister City."

"Hell, yeah!" was Hewett's immediate reaction.

So he got in touch with Maryan Zablotsky, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, who had previously been in touch with him and has made a paper-trail connection with Commissioner Russell.

The commissioners' Chief of Staff already created a resolution, dated July 9, to honor the city of Irpin, not far from the capital, "which has been ravaged by the Russians," Hewett said. "So, it's pretty cool (others are taking notice)."

Hewett, 62, who was recently re-elected to the board of the Beach Club on Key Biscayne, was involved in business in Ukraine for nine years, from 1991-2000, recently hiring Ukrainians in security missions, primarily in the Indian Ocean to ward off Somali pirates. Today, he still is involved in non-disclosed work there, but has hated to see what has happened to the homeland of his friends and all of the casualties, some of whom were close to him.

"These are people I've worked with, and were very friendly with, some for over 30 years. I look at them as my people," he said.

One of his counterparts is Roman Fedorowycz, who will be monitoring the large shipment of supplies as it comes in.

Hewett said all types of positive media reports, including those from the Islander News, have been widely circulated in the Ukraine, giving citizens and members of the militia (known as "territorial defense teams") and military "a great deal of encouragement" as a morale booster.

Major newscasts in America have focused lately on mass shootings, political controversy and, yes, the pandemic. But the Russian invasion still remains on many people's minds, symbolized by blue and yellow flags in front yards or rear car windows, and similar colored lights adorning Key Biscayne's Village Square at night.

"The war has gone on far too long," Hewett said. "It's still the same war, other than the fact the Ukrainians have learned the Russian strategy and have employed counter-measures, so it's not just a defensive war. They have gained ground, including taking back the famous Snake Island, where the Ukrainians -- when threatened by the Russians -- told them to 'f--- themselves.'

"They're on the offense now."

Those who want to help the latest cause, either through monetary donations or questions about tactical supplies, should email Hewett at dhewett@doranjasongroup.com.