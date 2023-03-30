Lolita, who is “receiving constant and high quality care,” to be retired to her native Pacific Northwest waters

After 52 years as one of the Miami Seaquarium’s main attractions, Lolita the Orca will be returning to her native waters in Washington state.

Preparations are underway to move the 57-year-old, 5,000-pound killer whale to a sanctuary after the most recent independent examinations showed she remains in poor health.

The announcement was made Thursday at the Seaquarium during a news conference by Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, representatives from Dolphin Company, which operates the 38-acre seaquarium, and animal rights activists.

Levine Cava said moving Lolita to her home waters is an “historic” move. “So many have hoped and prayed for this result for many, many years," the mayor said.

Overseeing the transfer home will be staff of The Dolphin Company.

Lolita was captured from the wild on Aug. 8, 1970 in Penn Cove, Puget Sound, Washington, when she was approximately four years old.

Eduardo Albor, CEO of the Dolphin Company, said Thursday was “a very special day.” Albor said he’d vowed that if he took over the park he would do what he could to free Lolita. “I promised.”

Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts and a philanthropist, was on hand for the press conference and made a commitment to help finance Lolita’s move back to Washington, which could cost as much as $20 million. The logistics and permitting process remains to be worked out.

The decision to move Lolitia came months after the US Dept. of Agriculture and the Dolphin Company agreed Lolita should no longer perform due to health concerns.

One of the issues was that Lolita's tank is too small. However, the park was allowed to continue letting Lolita perform, even though there were concerns about her declining respiratory health.

Last year, examinations by two independent marine mammal experts found that Lolita — also known as Toki – suffers from an acute respiratory illness, but there were indications she was responding positively to her medical therapy.

“Toki is demonstrating a return toward normal hematology and chemistry values," said one of the experts, Dr. James McBain, last June. "We hope to see indications that her blood work has stabilized within the next few weeks. From our observation she is receiving constant and high quality care from her veterinarian team.”

In an email shared with Islander News, Ron Magill, Communications Director at Miami Metrozoo , said what happened to Lolitia so long ago was horrific and should be considered criminal.

"Having said that, I am skeptical that at her age, and lack of exposure to natural ocean pathogens, she will be able to survive this proposed transition," he wrote. "I hope that I am wrong but previous experience with similar efforts have not ended well."

Gina Lee, a local animal rights activist who for years fought to free Lolita, said the plan to move her will be complex, including how she will adapt to life in the wild.

Nevertheless, she applauds the move.

"If Lolita is finally released into the free sea!” she said. “It will be a major achievement and an important contribution to animal rights and conservation.”