I moved to Key Biscayne 49 years ago in 1973. My two children were born here and went to school here. Now my wife Claire and I are empty nesters. I love the community, our friends, the lifestyle and my neighbors.

I am honored to have had the privilege of serving on Village Council between 2012 and 2016 and again between 2018 and this November.

I have approached my position on Council the same way I have approached the varied businesses in my career, which include being an entrepreneur, a corporate executive, a broker, a corporate board member, a developer/general contractor, and an unpaid member of several government companies, committees, condominium associations, regulatory and oversight boards.

I have always tried to instill efficiency, provide the highest quality of product or service, and minimize waste, competitiveness, and customer satisfaction in all the organizations I have been a part of.

Key Biscayne is facing many important decisions in the coming years regarding improving our infrastructure. We must accept the fact the improvements necessary to make Key Biscayne habitable in the long term are going to be very expensive. My experience will be very helpful in analyzing the choices we have, and the costs and benefits associated with those choices. This is necessary in order to make intelligent decisions on how to move forward, to maximize the benefit to the Village, and to finance those improvements at a minimum cost to taxpayers.

Other decisions regarding the beach and bay are partially dependent on the federal government. It is up to us, our consultants and lobbyists to convince the federal government that we are a good investment of federal funds. We are fortunate that the manager is well versed in this area and well connected to the decision makers at the federal level.

Another important area the Council has to make decisions on are issues where we are a stakeholder but have no ownership interest. Where we can only try to influence others to make decisions beneficial to Key Biscayne. The most important of these are the Rickenbacker Causeway and the Bear Cut Bridge.

I believe I have been a positive influence in the operation of the Key Biscayne government. I have promoted the right sizing of our government, insisting that the Council always consider the money they are spending or authorizing as if it were their own money. Key Biscayne is a wonderful place to live, not perfect, but getting better all the time. I will do my best if reelected to help make it even better.

If reelected, I will continue to do my best to represent all the residents of Key Biscayne. I will use my knowledge and experience to make decisions in the best interest of all residents, to maintain and improve Key Biscayne for the foreseeable future.

Please vote for me on November 8th.

Thank you,

Ed London