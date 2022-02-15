You could say Friday’s groundbreaking for Paradise Park has been 20 years in the making. Back in 2002 the Village Council approved the purchase of the land at 530 Crandon Blvd and in 2009, the council approved the site to be a park.

On Friday shovels go into the ground – starting the process to turn it into a public space for residents.

“I’m excited that we are moving forward,” said Village Mayor Mike Davey, who will be there Friday with construction helmet and shovel to ceremonially kick off construction.. “It has been a long road, but we are finally at the point we can … build something that our community can use and enjoy.”

Todd Hofferberth, Village Director of Parks and Recreation, said transforming the space into a park should take nine months. “I’m happy we are moving forward,” he said.

The Village worked with the county’s Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) to secure all the necessary permits to start construction. “We have done all they (DERM) asked,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson, adding that the Village will do air monitoring while construction is going on.

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 10 a.m.. Paradise Park is located at 530 Crandon Blvd. For more information, call (305) 365-8901.