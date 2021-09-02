Encompassing issues that have evolved more than 20 years, Village of Key Biscayne Council members last week unanimously approved the first reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 30 of the island’s Zoning and Land Development regulations.

Among the highlights are bonuses for rainwater harvesting, setback requirements for garage doors, and solar panel support equipment screened from the public right of way.

“It takes a long time to go through (all these regulations),” Village Manager Steve Williamson said. “A lot of the talk started about four years ago, and we had three workshops inviting the public this spring, so that was the heavy lifting part of it.”

In fact, the second public workshop took place on Williamson’s second day on the job.

“I feel there was really good work done, and we relied a lot on Councilman (Brett) Moss who was our liaison with his architectural background,” Williamson said. “We feel good about (where we are); we got good, sound recommendations. We want to have more community input. This impacts so much on people’s lives (and property values).”

These amendments, Williamson said, “aim to provide for zoning regulations that achieve community resiliency through renewable energy and improved stormwater drainage.”

The second reading takes place Oct. 12, allowing residents — and Williamson — ample time to look over the proposed changes and offer their views to Council members.

One sticking point already came during last week’s Council meeting when Frank Caplan questioned the proposal that reads: “Artificial turf may be permitted along a private street or along a private right-of-way, so long as it is not seen from the public right-of-way.”

A sampling of the proposed amendments:

Satellite dishes shall not have a diameter that exceeds one meter.

Any supporting equipment to solar panels, such as energy storage equipment required to operate the panels, must be screened from the right-of-way.

Steps in the front yard may have a maximum 10-foot width.

Removal of old language requiring a 20-foot setback.

Removal of the lot width distinction for garage doors that face the street.

Translucent windows, solar panels must be screened from the public right-of-way.

Revisions to a proposed rainwater harvesting and re-use bonus program in a concealed cistern, rain barrel, water rescue system or engineered draining system. For instance, for lots less than or equal to 8,000 square feet, a 3% bonus would be available for an 800-gallon capacity barrel, and additional 1% for each additional 200-gallon capacity with a maximum of 7%.

Where a garage door faces a street, the garage door shall be set back the same or greater than the dwelling and must be compatible with the door and window details of the dwelling. Maximum width of the garage door is 24 feet. When garage doors do not face a street, the minimum required distance from the setback shall be 10 feet, and the wall facing a street shall have windows that match those in the dwelling.

“This is a lot,” Williamson told the Council members during last week’s meeting. “I’m going to look through all this.”