Longtime local banker Mayra Mesa helping expand island’s banking options

Mayra Mesa. A name most acquaintances and coworkers associate with qualities such as spirited, gregarious and goal-oriented.

A 40+ year resident of Key Biscayne, Mesa has found success in banking since embarking in her career at Key Biscayne Bank in 1982. That success continues to this day.

From 2016 to 2022, Mesa worked at Sabadell / IberiaBank, where she started the bank’s Key Biscayne branch. Amerant Bank recognized Mesa’s entrepreneurial spirit and recruited her to join them and open their own Key Biscayne branch.

“(Amerant) looks out for clients and truly equips them with the right tools,” said Mesa when asked about her new employer.

After 40 years in the business, and now serving as Amerant Bank’s Private Client Group Relationship Manager, Mesa understands how rewarding the banking experience can be, for both the bankers and the clients.

Amerant’s Key Biscayne center, scheduled to open in March, will be a retail operation with a private banker inside, Mesa said, adding: “I’m really a people person. That’s what I love about my job; It’s always about service and helping others consistently.”

A fun-loving and good-natured spirit, Mesa has always been eager to offer her service and foster relationships that go beyond the workplace. To reach her, email her at mmesa1@amerant.com