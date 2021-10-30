Cooler and drier conditions are forecasted for the weekend. Hopefully, these conditions will get the huge schools of mullets and pilchards that are just a few miles north of us to move into our area. Currently, we have scattered schools along the beaches and in the bays, and these baitfish schools are being fed on by mackerel, blue runners, snook, tarpon, jacks, ladyfish, and sharks and barracudas.

The offshore fleet found kingfish in the five to 10 pound range feeding just outside the outer reef in 80 to 160 feet of water. Bonitos, a few sailfish, barracudas, and sharks are being caught in the same depths as the kings.

Concentrate your efforts in front of the ocean inlets and in areas that have artificial reefs. Small blackfin tunas are hitting trolled small feathers in 400 feet of water. Look for diving birds to help you locate the tunas. Dolphin fishing slowed this week.

There had been a good current rip in 1,000 feet of water that was accumulating floating debris. The floating debris had dolphins in the five to 30 pound range feeding on the small baitfish that was hiding under the debris. Small wahoo were being caught on slow pitch jigs dropped two to 300 hundred feet below some of the floating debris. Yellowtail and mutton snappers are being caught over the deeper natural reefs in 60 to 90 feet of water.

Good Luck out there this weekend!