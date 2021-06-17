What follows is an editorial published in Islander News in 1991, following the vote to incorporate. The Islander’s leadership at the time, President and Publisher Anne S. Owens, Editor Linda Thorton and Associate Editor Nancye H. Ray had an understanding of the responsibility and sense of community needed to accomplish what was ahead for the new “city.”

The commitment to local journalism the Islander’s leadership displayed in 1991 offers today’s Islander News staff a guiding light to follow. Hope you enjoy this reprinted article.

Tuesday night, with little fanfare, Key Biscayne became a city. The municipal charter was approved by a vote of 1,124 to 541.

Looking back over the past five years, it seems incredible that the fledgling movement for incorporation could have come this far. It was an uphill battle all the way. Pro-incorporationists struggled long and hard to convince Key Biscayne that the island would fare better managing its own affairs rather than by allowing a distant county government to do the job. To be sure, it might have never got off the ground if a series of events --uprooting of trees in the Crandon Park median, construction of a large tennis center in a public park, plans for construction of two huge resorts-- had not galvanized citizens into action, The very county government that was supposed to protect Key Biscayne seemed bent on despoiling it and the residents feared for their way of life. The move for incorporation gathered momentum.

The obstacles were great, but on Tuesday, the last hurdle was surmounted. For better or worse, Key Biscayners embraced their future as a city.

It would serve little purpose to rehash events that led to incorporation, but it is important to remember as we follow this new road that many of the fears of those who were in opposition bear consideration by the mayor and board of trustees who will be elected in September. While financial considerations topped most anti-incorporationists' lists of worries, there was also a prevailing fear that those who were elected might not be up to the mark.

Certainly, there is no reason to think Key Biscayne cannot produce some of the best, brightest, and most capable leaders. With a vast pool of educated, experienced and knowledgeable citizens to choose from, the fear of ineptitude among our leaders should be the least of our concerns. But as with any election, the best man or woman for the job does not necessarily get elected.

With Key Biscayne now a city, its success or failure in putting to rest those fears of incorperationists lies within its leaders. They will need to be dedicated and informed, but even more, they will need to be above the petty egotism that has marred much of our pre-incorporation politicking. It has often seemed among our volunteers that personalities have had as much to do with what goes on as issues. Is it too much to hope our newly elected leaders can rise above this?

Probably, but we have to try. Certainly, there is merit to the argument that because the leaders live among us, they will be more responsive to our needs. On the other hand, you don’t have to look very far for examples of small, close-knit communities that are riven by incompetence and corruption. That is why it is so important for the people of the Key to continue to play a strong part in their own governing. It is not enough to elect excellent leaders. Governments are a lot like children -- they thrive with attention, and tend to misbehave when neglected.

And so, as we head for September and cityhood, let us be mindful of the responsibility that incorporation has placed on all the island’s citizens. We've got our freedom, but it’s up to everyone to ensure it’s used wisely.