Key Biscayne is Changing -- Islander Vol 1., No.1, 1966

Growth and change are evident almost everywhere on our small island. New shops, businesses, homes, and lovely apartments continue to make their appearance. With the opening of the new state park, our community will be host to a greatly increased number of visitors, both winter and summer.

An island-wide publication has become a definite necessity. Not only do we need to welcome our visitors and inform them of community facilities, shops, and special events, we also need a source of local information to help us maintain our identity as a community.

Key Biscayne is an island of unlimited potential. We have our tropical beauty and our provincial charm. We also have a fascinating history that is appealing to visitors and residents alike. We are continuing to build our own island traditions. A point has been reached where we must be able to share ideas and suggestions with each other in order to create the kind of community that we want.

The Islander is just a beginning, but perhaps it can help bring our homes, churches, schools, shops, activities, and dreams closer together.

Holiday Colony -- By Ana Merselius

The general superintendent of the Mackle Company, Robert Jones, supervised the building of some 350 Mackle houses before he decided to become an independent builder. His company, Jones and Frederick Company, bought a 33-acre tract east of Crandon Boulevard from the Mathesons, bounded by East Enid Drive and East Heather Drive.

He built 56 houses and named the area “Holiday Colony.” Mainly 4/2 homes, they started at $19,500. The project was financed by banker Baron Hirschmeier.

“We had problems selling the houses in the beginning,” said Mr. Jones. “The mosquitoes were bad at that time, but we still had a lot of fun.” He remembers how they used to catch lobsters in Hurricane Harbor.

When Holiday Colony was first built, the homeowners had a 50-foot easement south of the Silver Sands Motel, where they formed their own Holiday Colony Beach Club and built a chickee hut on the beach. Don Berg, president of the Holiday Colony Homeowners’ Association in 1965, explained that residents were offered the opportunity to buy the land for $50,000 with a $5,000 down payment and the balance to be paid in 10 years. “They were not interested in buying at that time, so we lost our rights to the easement,” said Mr. Berg.

Churches -- by Ana Merselius

The early settlers were of different religious faiths and, with urbanization, several different congregations were established.

The Community Church was the first church building on the island, constructed in 1953 on land donated by the Mackle Company. Fifty-three residents held the first service in 1951 on the Matheson Plantation, in a shed used to crush coconuts. Services were later held on the porch of the Mashta House. After the new church building was erected on Glenridge Road, it served as the meeting place for many island organizations.

In 1952, Father George Cummings was tasked with creating a Catholic parish on Key Biscayne. Encouraged by an enthusiastic group of local families, he said the first midnight mass on the Key in the old Mashta House. The parish had only 40 families, but they were all very active.

In 1953, Monsignor Bernhard McGreneham was assigned the mission of building a permanent church structure and, by Easter of the following year, the first mass was celebrated in the new Harbor Drive church building on a parcel of land donated by the Mackle Company. Archbishop Hurley dedicated the new church to St. Agnes on January 21, 1955.

The Presbyterian congregation was organized in June 1955, and the first meetings were held in the Captain’s Room at the Jamaica Inn. The space was provided by the owner of the Inn, Hugh Matheson. The congregation later met at the school while planning their own building. The first worship service in the new church building on Harbor Drive was celebrated on Easter Sunday, 1962.

The Rev. Richard D. Maholm held the first service for St. Christopher’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal congregation on Christmas Day 1959 with 96 persons attending. For seven years, the group met in a refurbished frame building on the Matheson Estate. On Christmas Eve 1966, the first service was held in the new church building on Harbor Drive, designed by Miami architect Robert M. Little.

