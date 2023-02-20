Lopez-Jenkins named to Virginia Key Advisory Board, looking forward to helping preserve historic property

Nick Lopez-Jenkins didn't win a Village Council seat as a political rookie in November, but the 25-year Key Biscayne resident still feels he can make a difference in the community after winning a different vote Thursday morning.

Miami City Commissioners approved his appointment to the Virginia Key Advisory Board, filling the District 7 seat vacated by Joe Rasco, who won the Key Biscayne mayoral election.

"I'm just a concerned citizen willing to put in my time, to help preserve that area," said Lopez-Jenkins, 52, a financial advisor in Miami. "It's such an important piece of property, not only in the city, but the county, and I hope to contribute in the best way I can."

A series of issues have cropped up during the past eight months regarding the historic tract of land, including the shutting of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center; controversy over a possible homeless encampment project; the disbandment of the Historic Virginia Key Trust and the self-appointment of the Commission members; whether or not a Black History museum would ever be built at the once-"colored only" beach; and, recently, if bright LED advertising signs would be placed in such a touristy, peaceful area with stunning views.

Two of those answers came this week.

Thursday, the Commission voted 3-1 to give final approval for lighted advertising signs at city government-owned properties, such as parks. But, this particular vote did not include LED signs on Virginia Key – perhaps the result of recent outcry from neighboring residents who didn't want it to look like Times Square, as one speaker had said.

Commissioner Joe Carollo explained that, despite "erroneous" emails sent out by some people "with malice," depicting large signs such as those on I-95 in Miami's parks, these LED "monument" signs would actually be less than 400 square feet, and only four would be put in place at this time -- two, at the beginning and ending of the sidewalk at Bayfront Park, and two more at nearby Maurice A. Ferré Park.

Carollo said this is simply a way to generate "substantial revenue" to maintain the quality of the parks, and he felt it would be a better alternative to, say, night-time concerts, which "can be intrusive to people's lives," as well as a way to avoid potential trouble at night.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who cast the lone "nay" vote, liked the idea of a way to bring in revenue, but he did not believe in tarnishing the aesthetics, saying, "You don't see billboards in Central Park," and that a 20-by-20 sign is "still big."

Commission Chair Christine King wanted to go on record, saying that "No sign will go on historic Virginia Key Beach Park that is not environmentally or historically sensitive to the space," adding that bright lights are not fit for an area with endangered wildlife.

Lopez-Jenkins had met with King and Neil Hall, interim director of the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, on Monday and came away impressed.

"They said the museum, which is about 18 years overdue, is still planned and that $22 million has been set aside," Lopez-Jenkins said. "It's been held up for various reasons, I guess, but everybody's on board now ... Mayor (Francis) Suarez, everyone. They're talking about a museum with a restaurant inside. It should be a beautiful park with the carousel and all."

District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado, upon Rasco's suggestion, made the initial appointment in December for Lopez-Jenkins, who had finished fourth in the November race for three Village Council seats, but was pleased with all the support he received in his first political campaign.

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Bob Vernon has stepped in for Rasco as chairman of the Key Biscayne Advisory Board, and is joined by Vinson Richter, Gary Milano, Lamell McMorris, Lynn Lewis, Charles Weyman, Andrew Frey, Peter Ehrlich, Steven Leidner, Monty Trainer, Christopher Evans and Lopez-Jenkins.

The 13th seat is currently vacant, but will be filled by the winner of the Feb. 27 special election, in which 13 candidates are running for the District 2 Commission seat previously held by Ken Russell, who departed before his two-year term expired to run for Congress, an election he did not win.

Advisory Board members represent a diverse group of organizations and interests, including the Village Council of Key Biscayne, the Sierra Club, the Dade Heritage Trust, the Tropical Audubon Society and the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.

Just this past week, Lopez-Jenkins joined Village Council member Oscar Sardinas at a Black History Month event on Virginia Key and admired the beauty of the area.

Now, he said, he'll have a lot of "homework" to do to catch up on the issues, starting with the Key Biscayne Advisory Board's planned appeal to Miami City Commissioners at their Feb. 23 meeting. That is when they'll explain why it is not a good idea to build a planned public boat ramp, docks and trailer parking before restoration begins at Miami Marine Stadium, another historic venue.

"I'm leaning on the Virginia Key Advisory Board a lot, because no one knows it more than they do," said Lopez-Jenkins, who attended their previous meeting. "I think it's going to be a lot of fun."