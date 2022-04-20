Lou Robles plans the next chapter

Science teaches that change is a fundamental feature of the universe. But how do we react when confronted with change?

Sometimes I find myself giving directions to friends and visiting tourists by referencing landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right at Vernon’s Drugs,” for example, or “Paradise Park is located where Tony’s gas station used to be.”

What happens when those landmarks disappear?

A few weeks ago, I witnessed a familiar house on Harbor Point being leveled by a bulldozer. It came as a shock. “House” isn’t really the right word — it was more like an Italian villa, replete with angels painted on the 20-foot ceilings. Peering upwards in the living room, one had the sense the angels were hovering overhead, watching the earthly goings-on below.

Lou Robles moved to the Key in 1971 after graduating from law school. He first set up shop in a home office on Warren Lane. One day, his former Little League Coach stopped by and asked for help filing a claim for injuries from asbestos. Lou filed that case and went on to represent thousands of other individuals and families harmed by exposure to asbestos. For several decades, he was one of the leading lawyers in the field.

He led a high-flying lifestyle and produced three films that premiered at Sundance.

Most people who lived on the Key between the mid 1970s and the early 2000s either knew Lou personally or at least knew of him. He was a skilled soccer player, trained at the local gym, and played guitar in a band at a local nightspot.

I got to know Lou through the bicycle shop. In those days we offered a pick-up and delivery service for bike repairs. Usually the transaction was perfunctory, but not with Lou. He used to open the door to his house and invite us to come inside for a coffee or soda.

Later he hosted the final stop for the Chamber of Commerce’s progressive dinner. Over 100 guests attended that dinner and danced poolside to a band. Nobody enjoyed the evening more than Lou. I can still picture him grinning and dancing the night away.

But at some point Lou stumbled. His practices attracted the attention of federal authorities and he was disbarred. Eventually he pled guilty in federal court to mail fraud, paid restitution of several million dollars, and served a 13-year prison term.

Two years ago, he was released from jail and moved back to the Key. He now lives in a no-frills apartment on Galen Drive.

Last week, I sat with Lou at the Beach Club for a talk. He seemed relaxed and looked trim and fit. I wanted to know how he was doing and how he was coping with such a dramatic change in his personal circumstances.

I asked him how he felt when he saw the house he designed and built being torn down. “I cried for a moment,” he confided. “It was painful at first, but I let the emotions in, felt them, processed those feelings, and then moved on.”

Remarkably, Lou expressed neither regret nor bitterness about the past. He doesn’t dwell on what he did or what he lost. “I try to live in the moment,” he explained. “This is just one chapter in a book.”

Asked what he would like his next chapter to be, Lou mentioned several plot lines. “I would like to play lead guitar with a touring rock band. I played in prison and have written some great songs. Or I could start a hedge fund to invest in block chain cryptocurrency. I also have identified over 200 books that would make for great screenplays.”

Lou expressed optimism about the future. “I am only 74 and the best is yet to come. Whatever life gives me, I will be happy.”

If you have a story idea, I’d like to hear from you. Please contact me at bill@islandernews.com or 786-218-6332.

Some of the previous LighterSide columns:

Read about island icon Dick Vernon here.

Read about art Philanthropist Rosa de la Cruz here.