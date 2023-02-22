Love Burn: 7,000 happy campers,10 guiding principles … and Virginia Key Beach Park unlike you’ve ever seen it

Love Burn, a spinoff of the famed Burning Man Festival, arrived at Virginia Key Beach Park last weekend and turned the venue into a dynamic multi-day participatory happening.

“Burns” are loosely organized events created around a guiding spirit that has been described as the Ten Principles created by Burning Man co-founder, Larry Harvey.

Love Burn is so named for its proximity to Valentine’s Day.

This Love Burn event featured people from across the country setting up a temporary encampment at the Beach Park. dedicated to “radical self-expression,” gift giving, collaboration and creative cooperation, and the other Principles.

On Saturday night, fireworks and propane-fueled fire sculptures provided a spectacular show for those driving across Bear Cut Bridge.

Most of the festival’s artistic expressions involved sculptures, some quite large, such as an eight-foot cement heart. Environmental-related pieces with organic themes dotted the park grounds, and electronic lighted pieces dazzled at night. Golf carts decked out in neon lights were seen throughout.

The grounds thrummed to the rolling rhythms of electronic dance music provided by multiple DJs and could be heard well beyond the festival grounds. Attendees danced wildly.

In quiet contrast, a pianist sat at a mock grand piano on the beach, delicately touching its keys, which silently transmitted sound to those wearing wireless blue headphones.

And at a planetarium-like dome on the beach, participants laid on the sand, looking up as a classical-style piece called “Mind Wash” played over surround sound speakers and special lighting evoked visual moods that defied description.

The rain that fell Saturday night was a welcome respite from the day’s heat, if also an inconvenience for some campers. Still, many camps dotting the beach were artistic versions of pop-up music/dance clubs.

By Sunday afternoon, red skin could be seen on attendees – all over many of them, too, as nudity was not uncommon. But naked bodies, while eye-opening, were hardly the most head-turning costumes and stylistic expressions on display.

Over the years, the Burning Man principle of Radical Inclusion has attracted a diverse cohort of open-hearted people. At Virginia Key, all the Burn principles were on display.

The Burn principle of Immediacy states, “No idea can substitute for this experience.” That was certainly true at Love Burn.

Perhaps that feeling of immediacy explains the lifelong commitment many Burners have to the experience. The skilled trades workers involved last weekend clearly relished their infrastructure and safety responsibilities. And the talented craftspeople created pinnacle art pieces that made the experience magical.

Two more principles hold Burners together: Civic Responsibility and Leave No Trace. Each participant was asked to put in several volunteer hours. And trash pickup was a priority. You never saw Virginia Key Beach cleaner than the day after the event.

Though the Love Burn encampment was temporary, the positive energy and dazzling memories will long endure.

“Brian Mapes is a professor at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School on Virginia Key.”