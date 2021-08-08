Lucid Lush creates an aromatic, diverse and full service experience for cigar lovers

The Lucid Lush cigar shop in the Harbor Plaza Shopping Center is a small place - two comfy chairs and a TV. But to Eden “Ed” Mekmel, owner and operator, the shop provides an opportunity to create a cigar lovers’ experience on every visit.

“We are a lot more than a cigar store,” he said.

For the Israeli-born Mekmel, who moved to the U.S. 20 years ago, Lucid Lush represents an opportunity to connect with his customers on a deeper basis. “Cigar smokers are an interesting and diverse group,” Mekmel recently told Islander News. “Cigars provide an escape from life, help create your own bubble where you can meditate or relax while you enjoy the stick.”

At Lucid Lush, Mekmel has crafted a selection of cigars which, in his opinion, matches the diverse population of Key Biscayne. Prices start at $5.95 and go all the way up to $47 for Lucid Lush’s selection of Deluxe Quality Cigars, the Zino Platinum Chubby Especial Cigars, a delightful choice in the owner’s opinion.

“Cigars are like wine; they get better with age,” says Mekmel, adding that at Lucid Lush, “we can match your taste on cigars with the perfect brand. We take the time to learn about your taste and budget before recommending a smoke.”

Lucid carries brands like Arturo Fuente, Oliva, Montecristo among many, with cigars crafted in Latin American countries like Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.

For the entrepreneur Merkel, Lucid Lush is a business that connects with people. “Most of the businesses I’ve owned have that in common,” adds Mekel who previously was in fashion and swimwear design.

At Lucid, you can also receive advice on which spirits pair well with different cigars. For example, an underappreciated cigar companion is sherry, such as Hidalgo’s Pastrana Manzanilla Pasada. Sherry is usually a blend of both vintages and vineyards but this is a single-vineyard Manzanilla, from the prized albariza soils of Hidalgo's Pastrana vineyard outside the Spanish town of Jerez de la Frontera.

Another favorite offering at Lucid is the 30-year aged Pedro Ximenez Triana Vinos Viejos de Hidalgo -- a dark and intense compliment to a wine cigar. There are also champagnes available, such as the premium Lamborghini, for both that special gift or for a smokers’ gathering.

Additionally, Lucid Lush offers cigar accessories (lighters, cutters, designer ashtrays), a complete line of E-cigarettes, CBD and Delta-8 products.

Lucid Lush is located at 71 Harbor Drive. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. You may reach them at (786) 903-7415.