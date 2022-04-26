Have you ever felt like you were in a “lucky state?”

Well, when it comes to a national lottery game, such as Mega Millions, you might -- literally -- be living in the wrong state.

But, if you're a Powerball player, living in Florida just might be the key.

And, if you’re a Florida Lotto player, and living in Miami-Dade County, you’re, ahem, probably in luck.

Statistics supplied by officials of the Mega Millions, Powerball and Florida Lotto games, along with supplemental analysis by the Islander News, shows Florida -- even as the third most populated state in the country (behind California and Texas) – has some shortcomings as far as the Mega Millions game.

Only twice in the 21 years that Mega Millions has been played has someone living in Florida cashed in on those mega-millions, and both were some three to four hours from Key Biscayne.

When it comes to Powerball, Florida (with its population of 22,177,997) has done much better, claiming 16 major jackpots -- which ranks eighth across the country behind all smaller states -- in the 31 years the game has been played.

Miami-Dade County is still looking for its first major Powerball jackpot win. The nearest cities for winning tickets have included Marathon (2016), Plantation (2015), Royal Palm Beach (2010) and Boynton Beach (a ticket unclaimed from 2020).

When it comes to Florida Lotto jackpots, the Miami-Dade County area certainly has been a hot spot, evidenced by 112 major jackpots (three tickets have expired) struck in the City of Miami limits.

There was even a winning ticket bought in 1996 on Key Biscayne.

A closer look:

MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Only Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not sell the tickets.

There have been 207 Mega Millions jackpots won, but only 20 times has the jackpot produced a split.

How the states rank for Mega Millions jackpot winners as of April 18 (keep in mind, some jackpots are shared, yet all winners do become mega-millionaires):

1. New York: 40

2. California: 33

3. New Jersey: 22

4. Ohio: 20

5. Michigan 18

6. Georgia: 17

7. Texas: 13

7. Illinois: 13

9. Maryland: 11

10. Virginia: 9

11. Washington: 5

12. Massachusetts: 3

12. Pennsylvania: 3

Six states are tied with 2 each: Florida, North Carolina, Indiana, Arizona, Missouri, Tennessee

Eight states are tied with 1 each: New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Idaho, Minnesota, South Carolina, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Kansas, leaving 18 states without a jackpot winner

The first Florida winners were Raymond Moyer and Robyn Collier, who split a $414 million prize on March 18, 2014, after purchasing a ticket at the former Sunoco station on Merritt Island.

The only other Florida jackpot win took place in Port Richey, when a player known only as "Secret 007, LLC" purchased a ticket at a 7-Eleven on Jan. 5, 2018, good for $451 million before taxes.

Two jackpots were hit in the same recent week. The first was worth $106 million, bought in Minnesota for the April 12 drawing, and that was followed by a minimum $20 million winner in Tennessee.

By the way, the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was $1.537 billion in 2018, claimed anonymously in South Carolina.

The odds of matching all five numbers (1-70), plus the gold Mega ball (1-25), is 1 in 302.6 million.

POWERBALL

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Only Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not sell the tickets.

There have been 230 Powerball jackpots won, but only 19 times has the jackpot produced a split, with five of those splits falling between three winners on the same night.

The most recent jackpot won came on Valentine’s Day night in Connecticut, a ticket worth $185.3 million before taxes.

How the states or areas rank for Powerball jackpot winners as of April 18 (keep in mind, some jackpots are shared, yet all winners do become multi-millionaires):

1. Indiana: 39

2. Missouri: 31

3. Minnesota: 22

4. Wisconsin: 19

5. Kentucky: 18

5. Pennsylvania: 18

7. Louisiana: 17

8. Florida: 16

9. Arizona: 13

10. New York: 12

11. California: 11

11. Kansas: 11

11. New Hampshire: 11

11. Washington, DC: 11

11. New Jersey: 11

16. Nebraska: 10

16. Delaware: 10

18. Connecticut: 9

18. Iowa: 9

18. West Virginia: 9

21. Rhode Island: 8

22. Tennessee: 7

23. South Carolina: 6

23. North Carolina: 6

23. Massachusetts: 6

23. Georgia: 6

27. Oregon: 5

27. New Mexico: 5

27. Michigan: 5

27. Idaho: 5

31. Oklahoma: 4

31. Montana: 4

Four are tied with 3 each: South Dakota, Ohio, Colorado, Maryland

Three are tied with 2 each: Texas, Illinois, Puerto Rico

Three are tied with 1 each: Washington, Virginia, Arkansas

Five states -- Maine, North Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Mississippi (which only started the game Jan. 30, 2020), and the U.S. Virgin Islands -- have yet to claim a Powerball jackpot.

Indiana's 39 winners account for nearly 10% of the 395 total jackpot winners.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was on Jan. 13, 2016, when ticket buyers from three states -- Florida, California and Tennessee -- shared $1.58 billion.

The Florida winners, who called themselves “The Nickel 95 Trust,” in claiming their portion were David Kaltschmidt and his wife, Maureen Smith, who bought the ticket at her nearby Melbourne Beach Publix Supermarket. Their share was $327.835 million before taxes.

Three jackpots went unclaimed. One ticket was purchased in Georgia, another in Indiana, and a $16 million prize from the Tampa area in 2013.

The odds of matching all five numbers (1-69), plus the red Powerball (1-26), is 1 in 292.2 million.

One report revealed that about 70% of lottery winners come from Quick-Pick tickets, nearly correlating with the 70-80% of players who use that method when purchasing tickets.

FLORIDA LOTTO

More than $10 billion has been awarded since the Florida Lotto game began on Jan. 12, 1988, and Miami-Dade County ticket buyers certainly have enjoyed their share of instant millionaires.

Of the 1,066 payouts awarded for matching all six numbers (1 in 22.957 million odds) over the course of some 34 years, Miami-Dade County has accounted for 160 of those, or 15%.

When boiled down to the 715 actual major jackpots that have been hit (200 have been shared -- including nine times on three occasions), Miami-Dade County players have been involved in 22.37% of those big wins.

The percentage of winners from the Lotto 6-of-6 number jackpots within the confines of Miami's city limits -- including four winning tickets sold inside Miami International Airport -- is 10.5%, or 112 total.

Hialeah has produced nine winners, with another winning ticket sold in Hialeah Gardens. Miami Beach also has nine, followed by North Miami (7), North Miami Beach (5), Miami Beach (5) and Homestead (5).

The one winning Lotto ticket on Key Biscayne was purchased in 1996 at the Chevron station on Crandon Boulevard by Hollywood's Marvin Takahashi, who was 52 at the time.

The largest single winning Lotto ticket, worth $81.6 million before taxes, was hit on March 29, 2000, in New Port Richey. The largest overall jackpot was $106.5 million, split six ways in 1990.

Incidentally, the largest unclaimed Lotto ticket, purchased in North Bay Village, was worth $53.7 million (or $30.1 million in cash) for the drawing of Sept. 8, 2003.

That was just a matter of someone's luck running out.