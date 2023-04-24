Lunch and Learn event to explain how recycling aluminum can lead to a more harmonious relationship with the Earth

Did you know that most plastic is not recyclable and is a continuous, flowing source of pollution throughout the world?

Or, that glass is not a valuable or even profitable recyclable commodity? Only 10 states in the US recycle glass. Florida is not one, even though they accept glass in recycling bins.

These facts, plus that as much as 75% of the aluminum ever produced remains in use, will be the subject of a Lunch & Learn lecture by Justin Mahy, co-founder of The KOPU Water Company, which has assumed a leadership role in ensuring the recycling of aluminum packaging.

By committing resources to connect clients and aluminum reprocessing partners, KOPU is investing in their belief of harmonizing the health of their customers and the Earth.

Recycling aluminum can be more cost-effective than producing new aluminum.

KOPU started with a love story. Founders Justin and Mindy Mahy fell for each other in New York City, moved to California, got married, and together launched KOPU, building a brand founded on love and respect for the planet and each other.

The lecture will take place Thursday, April 27 at noon at the Key Biscayne Community Center Island Room. For more information, call (305) 365-800 or email rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov.