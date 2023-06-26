Lunch and Learn on Manatees happening this week

Manatees are some of Florida’s most abundant marine animals. This coming Thursday, those interested in learning more about “The Magnificent Manatee” are welcome to attend a Lunch and Learn.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Center Island Room. Attendees will also be able to enjoy tasty food catered by Milanezza.

Presented by Rumya Sundaram, Director of Environmental Science at the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, the event is part of the KBCF’s Citizen Science Project.

The Project was created to promote natural resource protection and education in collaboration with professional scientists, and does so by holding events like mangrove cleanups, The Key Challenge, beach cleanups, and monthly lectures like the one coming up this Thursday.

RSVP is required to attend — to do so, contact 305-365-8900 or email rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov

To learn more about The Citizen Project, click here.