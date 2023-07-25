Lunch and Learn to focus on stress, drugs, EDM and the fascinating toadfish

Toadfish make a good test subject as they tend to be tolerant of various types of stressors.

On Thursday (July 27), those interested in learning more about this fascinating fish, are welcome to attend a “Lunch and Learn'' session put on by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s Citizen Science Project. The title is “Stress, drugs, and EDM: (Physh)iologically fascinating toadfish,” led by Anastasiya Plotnikova, a PhD candidate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School.

“When research shows that a toadfish finds something stressful, then we can make an educated leap that it is even more detrimental to other types of fish that inhabit the area,” said Rumya Sundaram, director of Environmental Science at the KBCF.

“A good example … is when the Ultra Music Festival was brought to Virginia Key in spring of 2019,” Sundaram said. “Anastasiya’s lab at RSMAES did groundbreaking work to show that the noise generated by the festival caused the same amount of stress in a toadfish as being chased by a predator. They are a very interesting and useful subject.”

Plotnikova has always been fascinated by marine life. Through her years at UM as an undergraduate, she became more interested in the intersection of anthropogenic activities and natural marine life. Her PhD is focused on toadfish physiology in response to environmental stressors like low oxygen, pharmaceutical pollution, and even noise.

The lunch session will start at noon in the Island Room at the Community Center. Lunch catered by Milanezza on Key Biscayne. RSVP is required. To do so, contact (305) 365-8900 or email rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov

To learn more about The Citizen Project, visit www.keyscience.org