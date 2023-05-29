Luxury doggie daycare facility, Your Good Dog, celebrates 10 years on Key Biscayne

For a small business like Your Good Dog – a luxury dog daycare and dog hotel – reaching the 10-year milestone is a major accomplishment.

Your Good Dog, which opened its doors in 2013, has become the only small-breed luxury facility in South Florida, with clients coming from Bal Harbor to Pinecrest.

Your Good Dog’s facility provides something truly unique on the island – an all-day off-leash indoor and outdoor facility with activities, sofas and TVs – allowing dogs to feel at home. Unlike home, however, it is run by a certified dog professional to ensure a clean, dog-safe environment.

A true Key Biscayne family business, Your Good Dog was founded by animal behaviorist, Alexa Holloway, after decades of experience, education and applied dog training. A lifetime of experience creates an innate love for animals, but it is Holloway’s 20 years of education that separates Your Good Dog from other concepts.

“Hard to find a more dedicated entrepreneur to their business than Alexa,” said Omar Alvarez-Pousa, who has entrusted his pet, Manolo, to Your Good Dog.

Holloway says her team’s goal has been to specialize only in dog daycare, dog boarding and in animal behavioral training.

“I have had the privilege of meeting over 400 + families on the island and caring for their dog,” she said. “My mother, Susie and daughter Savannah are always lending a helping hand and our amazing staff of local animal lovers makes us the best.

“We are beyond grateful to have had an opportunity to serve Key Biscayne for this past decade,” she continued. “Key Biscayne is such an incredible community of animal lovers, and I am so happy that I can contribute my business to the betterment of our village.”

Your Good Dog is located at 660 Crandon Blvd #170 on Key Biscayne,

You can reach them at (305) 710-0502. For more information, click here.